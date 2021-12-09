Lebanese bistro Epice, a 12South mainstay since 2014, is opening a second location in Birmingham.
According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the new location is expected to open in the summer of 2023 at The Hardwick, a new adaptive reuse project underway from Bayer Properties.
The BBJ reported that father-son duo Maher and Andrew Fawaz chose Birmingham for a second location because of its “charm and feel of Old Europe.”
Maher Fawaz operated popular Green Hills café Kalamatas for a decade before opening Epice.
The restaurant has won several Best of Nashville awards from Post sister publication Nashville Scene since opening in 2014.
