The 12South Taqueria del Sol will cease operations on June 30 after an approximately 10-year run.

Screen Shot 2023-04-11 at 11.57.52 AM.png

2317 12th Ave. S.

A release does not offer a specific reason but alludes to a possible rent increase. Having opened in early 2013, the business is located at 2317 12th Ave. S.

Screen Shot 2023-04-11 at 11.56.55 AM.png

