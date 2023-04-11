The 12South Taqueria del Sol will cease operations on June 30 after an approximately 10-year run.
A release does not offer a specific reason but alludes to a possible rent increase. Having opened in early 2013, the business is located at 2317 12th Ave. S.
Taqueria del Sol offers a menu combining fast-casual Mexican and Southern cuisine (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
The announcement follows Chago's Cantina, a Mexican restaurant that operated near 12South at 2015 Belmont Blvd., having closed in August 2022 after an 11.5-year run (read here).
In May 2022, and as the Post reported, New York-based Turnbridge Equities paid $6.15 million for the building home to the restaurant and Faherty (read here). In addition, Turnbridge is underway with Ashwood 12 South (read here).
“With rapid development in the neighborhood, we made the difficult decision with our landlord to terminate our lease agreement,” Tony Halligan, Taqueria del Sol Nashville owner, said in the release. “We are very grateful to our hardworking team and community for the generous support and relationships that we have built over the past 10 years that we have been in business.”
Originally opened in Atlanta in 2000 by restaurateur Mike Klank and chef Eddie Hernandez, the parent company of Taqueria del Sol opened a second Nashville location in 2017. The restaurant, located at 4500 Charlotte Ave., will continue with operations.
