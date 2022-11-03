The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announce Thursday that John Mikos has been named president and CEO.
Mikos is set to begin his tenure in Nashville in January, according to a release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announce Thursday that John Mikos has been named president and CEO.
Mikos is set to begin his tenure in Nashville in January, according to a release.
Chris Tointon, the previous Y CEO and president, left the nonprofit in August after not quite 12 months on the job. Since then, Bob Knestrick has served as interim CEO.
A veteran YMCA employee of 25-plus years, Mikos has served since 2019 as president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City (covering Kansas and Missouri), at which he previously worked as chief operating officer. Prior to that, Mikos spent 11 years as the COO for the YMCA of Western North Carolina.
Mikos will oversee an association of YMCAs that collective includes 14 wellness centers, a 300-acre day/resident camp facility, what is billed as the region's largest network of before- and after-school care sites, and various community-based outreach programs.
Mikos is a first-generation Greek-American who holds a B.S. degree in business finance and organizational communications from the University of Oklahoma.
“John has an incredible reputation nationally in the Y movement as a strategic and cause-driven leader, and we look forward to welcoming him to Middle Tennessee to continue the impactful work of our nonprofit organization,” YMCA of Middle Tennessee Board chair Lawson Allen said in the release.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.