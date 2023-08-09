W Nashville announced Wednesday the hiring of Manuel Deisen as general manager of the Marriott hotel.
W Nashville announced Wednesday the hiring of Manuel Deisen as general manager of the Marriott hotel.
Deisen replaces David Cronin, who began work with the high-end Gulch hotel when it opened in October 2021.
According to a release, Deisen will be responsible for the hotel's business development, ownership relations, employee and guest matters, and brand management.
A 30-year hospitality industry veteran, Deisen arrives from Chicago, where he oversaw both W Chicago Lakeshore and W Chicago City Center as dual-property manager.
Deisen began his career with Marriott as an executive steward at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland. He later moved into various roles at Ritz-Carlton hotels in Philadelphia, Naples, Orlando, Amelia Island and Atlanta, and served on the preopening and opening teams for The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Golf Resort and Orlando Grande Lakes, as well as the opening teams at Ritz-Carlton hotels in Boston, Berlin and Fort Lauderdale.
Deisen attended the SITC International Hotel School in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.
“It’s been a pleasure discovering the great things about my new hometown and I’m excited to hit the ground running to recommit W Nashville as a dynamic partner in this community,” Deisen said in the release. “My team and I are eager to continue to strengthen W Nashville’s reputation as a leading hotel for visitors and a resource for the city’s residents and local businesses.”
