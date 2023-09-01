Genesco officials announced Thursday that Mario Gallione will retire as president of Journeys after a 44-year career with the company.
Genesco officials announced Thursday that Mario Gallione will retire as president of Journeys after a 44-year career with the company.
According to a release, the retirement will be effective February 2024.
Genesco has hired global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to find a replacement. The Nashville-based company launched its Journeys group in 1986. Gallione was named Journeys president in 2017, having previously served as chief merchandising officer of the group.
“[Gallione] has been instrumental in building Journeys into the leading teen fashion footwear retailer,” Mimi Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Mario’s merchant leadership and exceptional footwear expertise have been a significant part of Journeys’ long-term growth, record success and value creation.
“I am confident that as a result of his work and the strong team in place, Journeys is well positioned for tremendous success in the years ahead.”
The announcement comes as Genesco reported its quarterly earnings, with a loss of $0.85 per share versus the Zacks consensus estimate of a $1.23 per-share loss.
According to a Zacks release, this compares to earnings of $0.59 per share from the same quarter of a year ago.
A quarter ago, Zack’s expected the Nashville-based footwear, hats, clothing and accessories retailer would post a loss of $1.10 per share when it, instead, produced a loss of $1.59.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.
In addition, Genesco posted revenues of $523.03 million for the quarter ended July 31, surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate by 5.18 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $535.33 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.
Genesco shares (Ticker: GCO) have lost about 36.6 percent of their value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 17.6 percent. The shares ended Thursday's regular session at $34.29, up 17.59 percent.
“As we expected, the operating environment remained challenging in the second quarter," Vaughn said. "However, relative to earlier this year, we were encouraged to see some improvement in the trend within our Journeys business as the quarter progressed, leading us to deliver results ahead of our prior expectations."
Founded in 1924, Genesco operates about 1,400 retail stores and e-commerce websites.
