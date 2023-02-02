Southwestern Advantage has named veteran company official Dave Causer as president.
According to a release, Causer replaces Dan Moore, who retired at the end of 2022. Causer will remain president of Global Educational Concepts (GEC), which is, like Southwestern Advantage (SWA), two of the 19 businesses overseen by Southwestern Family of Companies.
GEC is a designated sponsor of the U.S. Department of State’s BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel and Internship programs. In addition to supporting public diplomacy through providing summer exchange programs for international students, GEC sponsors work and travel visas for international students who participate in the SWA program.
Causer, a member of SWA’s board of directors, joined the company in 1971 as a freshman at Houghton University, from which he graduated with a business major. He participated in the sales and leadership program for five years before transitioning into leadership in 1976. Causer oversaw the company’s international expansion into European universities, with students from nearly 30 countries now participating.
SWA started in 1868 focused on Bible sales and today bills itself as among the world’s oldest entrepreneurial sales and leadership programs targeting college and university students. Approximately 1,500 participants are expected for the 2023 summer.
“Dave Causer’s long tenure with Southwestern Advantage will add tremendous value and leadership as Dan transitions to the next chapter of his life,” Henry Bedford, SWFC CEO and chairman, said in the release. “Dave is a product of the SWA sales and leadership program. He is one of the many examples of how college participants can have a life-long career with the many offerings of Southwestern Family of Companies.”
Established in Nashville in 1855, Southwestern Family of Companies provides products and services related to educational books and websites, group travel packages, insurance, consulting services, and sales and leadership coaching.