Ray Hayles serves as co-owner with Scott McMillan of Walker Lumber & Supply. Hayles, who holds a degree in marketing from Southern Methodist University, and McMillan bought the company in 2016 and then, in 2021, acquired for $4.25 million some property that sits adjacent to the original location. With that deal (read here) the two expanded the physical footprint of the business.
Walker Lumber & Supply was established in 1949, and Hayles and McMillan are the third owners of the company focused on professional contractors (which comprise 95 percent of their business).
Hayles recently sat down with the Post for an update.
How has Walker Lumber & Supply grown — revenues, number of employees, number of clients, etc. — in the marketplace since you acquired the company?
Since Scott and I purchased the company in 2016, annual revenues have grown more than 300 percent — from $22 million to $77 million. Payroll has increased 400 percent. From day one, we advanced a vision to serve the community with excellence every day.
We have grown from an average of 18 deliveries a day to 80. Our team has grown from 32 employees in 2016 to more than 70 today in our 30,000-square-foot headquarters located on Thompson Lane in the One Hundred Oaks neighborhood.
In 2021, we purchased an adjoining lot to better showcase lumber, building materials and supplies, and the new facility features 100-year-old reclaimed barn wood accents. To enhance the community, trees and landscaping were planted as a buffer to the surrounding neighborhood.
Our leadership and team embrace a culture of giving back to the community through various nonprofits, donating both money and time to important causes across the city. We have a very successful “Second Chance” initiative for individuals who need a fresh start in life. Nearly 10 percent of our workforce comprise this group. Each of these employees are matched with a mentor to guide and encourage them in both the workplace and in their personal lives.
What innovations and changes did you make in the wake of the pandemic and continue to deploy?
The COVID pandemic impacted everyone and every business. But we chose to innovate. In the midst of social distancing, ... we took a page from Chick-fil-A and started a drive-through service. It started out just with employees and iPads welcoming customers in front of the store, greeting every customer and taking their orders. It was so popular and successful, we soon expanded into a full-service drive-through service to allow us to quickly load our customers’ vehicles without them even coming into the store. We want to not only provide the best quality products but to also save our customer’s time. Since we launched the service, 30 percent of our daily tickets are fulfilled through our drive-through center.
How concerned are you regarding the challenge local developers/builders are facing regarding the ceasing of service at WM's Southern Services construction and demolition waste landfill off Briley Parkway?
It really doesn’t impact our business, but it initially impacted our customers since every build site has waste materials. However, from the builders we work with, it appears there have been other places to dump building waste. It’s not currently a problem with builders.
Has an increase in wildfires negatively impacted the lumber industry in general?
Wildfires can certainly impact lumber availability; however, this impact has been minimal compared to the other supply chain issues we have faced over the last several years. For example, if there are constraints with Canadian spruce-pine-fir (SPF), European suppliers are able to ship more Euro SPF to the U.S.
One issue to keep an eye on is the trend of Canadian SPF mills buying U.S. southern yellow pine mills. The SPF mills have a lot of experience navigating the ups and downs of the market and are known to constrain the supply side when prices get too low for them.
Some online sources note lumber prices fell about 70 percent in 2022, after initially enjoying a strong year. In contrast, your business did well for the year and now, early into 2023, prices are back up. Why the inconsistency and does that concern you?
Almost all pricing increased substantially since the onset of COVID. Commodity lumber, in particular, increased 300 to 400 percent in some cases. Pricing on non-commodity prices increased as well. Commodity pricing typically adjusts several times a week; however, during COVID there were times pricing increased almost daily. Pricing on non-commodity products does not fluctuate on a daily or weekly basis. But substantial price increases were implemented by manufacturers and suppliers, often several times each year over the last several years. Pricing on commodities decreased substantially in the latter part of 2022, but the pricing on non-commodity products has not declined to the same extent.
Commodity pricing also typically softens during the winter months and then increases as we get closer to the spring and summer months. We have already seen prices start to increase again. Some of this is seasonal, some is based on future demand expectations and some is based on the supply-demand balance (or lack thereof). So far, the price increases have been tame compared to the last several years.
Another thing that occurred during COVID, and that still persists, is increased freight and shipping costs. We have not seen a decrease in these costs at all.
Businesses and people are moving to Nashville continually. Our expectation is that the city will fare better than just about anywhere in the U.S. if we experience a slowdown or even a recession.
In addition, Walker Lumber & Supply caters to the high-end custom homebuilder and remodeler, not production builders. Production builders are selling a house at a certain price point, and they make money by minimizing building costs. Their business can be very closely tied to the economy and the level of interest rates. While Walker Lumber & Supply is competitive on pricing, many of the items we stock are premium quality and cost a little bit more.
We have had many of our loyal customers tell us over the years that we actually save them money because of our ability to advise them on construction questions, to get them loaded and off our yard quickly, to deliver quickly after orders are placed (which keeps their construction crews with material to keep the job moving), to our accurate takeoffs and design layouts.
The focus on the high-end custom homebuilder/remodeler is very intentional on our part. It’s very easy for someone to say they want to cater to this market, but it takes a whole lot of time and effort. Our customers have extremely high expectations, and we are able to excel with them for a number of reasons.
First, our location three miles south of downtown is extremely convenient. As mentioned, if customers call ahead we can have their order ready when they arrive, so they do not have to come into the store. They drive through the yard and get loaded in minutes without even leaving their vehicle.
Second, we have salespeople, both in the retail store and outside, and support staff that have years of experience in the construction industry. In fact, many of them were former contractors who came to Walker Lumber & Supply because their bodies could no longer handle the demands of the job site. They also get steady hours and great benefits. Those are not guaranteed when working in construction.
Third, almost half of our staff either drives a delivery truck or works in the yard. This allows us to get materials loaded and to the job site more quickly than anyone else.
Finally, our engineered wood department that provides customers with design layouts is second-to-none. While many of our competitors seem to offer a lower price, many times this is not actually the case. We have had numerous customers tell us over the years that what looked like a huge savings from a competitor turned out to cost more due to inaccurate designs and takeoffs and lack of service.