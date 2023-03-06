Ray Hayles serves as co-owner with Scott McMillan of Walker Lumber & Supply. Hayles, who holds a degree in marketing from Southern Methodist University, and McMillan bought the company in 2016 and then, in 2021, acquired for $4.25 million some property that sits adjacent to the original location. With that deal (read here) the two expanded the physical footprint of the business.

Walker Lumber & Supply was established in 1949, and Hayles and McMillan are the third owners of the company focused on professional contractors (which comprise 95 percent of their business).

Ray

Ray Hayles and Scott McMillan

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.