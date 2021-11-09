Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center has named Clint Koerkenmeier an associate nursing officer.
According to news.vumc.org, he will be responsible for supervising V-ICC's ambulatory oncology nursing enterprise.
Koerkenmeier (pictured) came to Vanderbilt from MD Anderson Cancer Center, at which he served as a clinical administrative director. There, he directed the operations of the Leukemia Center and Bone Marrow Aspiration Clinic and gastrointestinal and colorectal surgery. Most recently, Koerkenmeier oversaw the Head and Neck Center, dental services, ophthalmology, speech and audiology service lines.
Koerkenmeier was a third-generation miner before becoming a nurse, news.vumc.org notes. He received his associate's degree in nursing from Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois. He then worked at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from McKendree University and then his Master of Healthcare Services degree from Washington University.
“Clint brings tremendous energy and vision for advancing patient-centered cancer care with a fresh perspective and clear commitment to supporting and developing our outstanding nursing staff at VICC,” Dr. Laura Goff, executive medical director for the VICC Cancer Patient Care Center, told news.vumc.org. “His experience at MD Anderson demonstrated innovative, effective leadership in programmatic growth, and we are thrilled to have Clint join our team at Vanderbilt.”
BBR Music Group taps Holmberg for marketing director role
BBR Music Group has named Matthew Holmberg its director of marketing.
Reporting to JoJamie Hahr, BBR Music Group SVP, Holmberg will manage projects for the label group’s roster of artists including Jason Aldean, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Elvie Shane, Jelly Roll, King Calaway, Kolby Cooper and Lainey Wilson, according to a release.
Previously, Holmberg served as the label’s manager of group strategy, syndication and secondary promotion.
Since joining BBR Music Group in April 2017, Holmberg has worked as a promotion coordinator, manager of secondary promotion and catalog coordinator in publishing.
While attending Belmont University, Holmberg interned for BBRMG in 2013 and graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in music business.
"Matthew is the perfect fit for this role," Hahr said in the release. "His passion, creativity and attention to detail is unmatched. He is so loved by our artists and their teams, and we are so thrilled to have him dig in."
Big Machine Records promotes Powell
Big Machine Records has promoted Erik Powell to the role of vice president, promotion and marketing, musicrow.com reports.
Powell will continue to report to Senior Vice President, Promotion and Digital, Kris Lamb.
Powell formerly served as director of national promotion. He joined the label in 2007 after previously having worked with Katapult Records and Diane Richey Promotions.
Send personnel information to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
