Gibson has announced Mat Koehler as vice president of product.

Mat Koehler 

According to a release, Koehler started with Gibson in 2016 as a product specialist. He became the Custom Shop product manager in 2018 and was promoted the next year to head of product development. Koehler has led research design and development to create new products across the brands including for Gibson, Custom Shop, Acoustics, Epiphone, Kramer and the Murphy Lab.

