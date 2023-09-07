Gibson has announced Mat Koehler as vice president of product.
According to a release, Koehler started with Gibson in 2016 as a product specialist. He became the Custom Shop product manager in 2018 and was promoted the next year to head of product development. Koehler has led research design and development to create new products across the brands including for Gibson, Custom Shop, Acoustics, Epiphone, Kramer and the Murphy Lab.
In his new role, Koehler will continue leading development, expanding his duties for instruments and sound at Gibson, founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville. He will lead the teams for amplifiers, effects and pro-audio across all brands in addition to his current work.
“Mat has been instrumental in the evolution of Gibson’s portfolio architecture and is successfully leading the way across research, design and development for all Gibson Brands,” President and CEO Cesar Gueikian said in the release. “He is an extraordinary custodian of our iconic past, and he will continue to innovate, empowering musicians and music lovers with new and exciting products as a steward of our future.”
SSR names CEO
Engineering design firm Smith Seckman Reid has announced Susan Osterberg has transitioned into the role of chief executive officer.
According to a release, Osterberg was formerly the firm’s chief operating officer and has been serving as president since January and succeeds former CEO Steve Lane. Lane will remain as chair of the board of directors.
Osterberg joined SSR in 2011 as VP of human resources and in 2015 was named chief administrative officer. She became COO in 2021 and has served on the board of directors since 2017.
Previously, Osterberg spent 22 years with a hospitality company where she led operations, human resources, development, communications, risk management and IT. She has a degree in business administration as well as a degree in organizational communications from Concordia College in Minnesota.
“As I approached retirement, it was important for myself and the board to select a CEO from within our ESOP-owned firm, one who fit the traits fundamental to our firm’s future,” former CEO Steve Lane said in the release. “In Susan, we have a leader who is a strategic thinker, smart, visionary, and committed to employee growth and wellbeing. She has the business acumen and leadership qualities proven to create a sustainable, successful, and innovative firm for years to come.”
Smith Seckman Reid’s headquarters is in Nashville, with 16 offices in nine states.
Ampersand Studios names community manager
With the opening of Ampersand Studios' Nashville location, Nicole Barton has been announced as the community manager.
According to a release, Barton has 10 years of experience in marketing, community engagement and event planning. Previously, she was director of community engagement at the Promontory Club in Park City, Utah.
She has a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications, public relations and hospitality from the University of Utah.
Ampersand Studios is a Miami-based co-working services business that recently opened a location on Music Row.