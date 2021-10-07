New York-based real estate investment and development company SomeraRoad has hired Mark Stevens as a project manager for its Nashville office.
Stevens previously worked for Nashville-based development firm Southern Land Company. At SomeraRoad, he will manage ground-up and adaptive reuse construction projects. Stevens’ first role will focus on the near-term groundbreaking of SomeraRoad’s 346-unit Class-A multifamily project at 1414 Fourth Ave. S. in Wedgewood-Houston.
Stevens, who also once worked with American Constructors Inc., obtained his B.S. degree in civil engineering from Auburn University, as well as earning his M.B.A. degree from Lipscomb University.
The hiring of Stevens comes on the heels of the recent announcements that SomeraRoad has transitioned Andrew Donchez as director of development and Andrew Marchetti as vice president of acquisitions and development, both of whom moved from the firm’s New York office to Nashville. In addition, Martin Stroble, vice president of construction, and Taylor Ott, vice president of development, have seen increased leadership roles in Nashville.
“Mark’s hiring comes as we prepare to embark on transformational developments featuring both ground up construction and the revitalization of classic structures,” Donchez said in the release. “His preexisting knowledge of the Nashville market and previous work experience, provides a veteran skillset to ensure the delivery of high quality, destination developments.”
Since its founding in 2016, SomeraRoad has executed more than $2.5 billion in transactions across about 50 markets. In Nashville, the company is undertaking mixed-use development Paseo South Gulch in Pie Town/The Gulch.
Vaco promotes Haymond to managing partner in Raleigh office
Brentwood-based Vaco has promoted Josh Haymond to managing partner of its Raleigh office.
Previous managing partner Sid Mitchener will take on an expanded role and will continue to serve as senior vice president and executive partner.
Haymond joined Vaco in 2013 as a senior leader of Raleigh’s accounting and finance practice, assisting clients with engaging top-tier consultants and full-time professionals. He has been a top performer in the Raleigh office since 2015, finishing as a top 10 overall producer among Vaco's more than 500 producers in the last four years.
Previously, Haymond, a licensed CPA, spent five years in public accounting working with both PwC and KPMG in Raleigh, assisting clients with initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, carve-outs and bankruptcy proceedings.
Mitchener previously served as managing partner, where he oversaw the leadership team and managed new business opportunities in addition to day-to-day strategies for Vaco's operations in North Carolina. He has spent the last 10 years assisting in the progression of the sector across Vaco’s offices.
Mitchener co-founded Vaco’s Raleigh office in 2004.
“I’m excited to lead Vaco’s Raleigh office as we continue to build upon the incredible momentum we have experienced over the course of my time here,” Haymond said in the release. “Working under an empowering leader like Sid, and with many emerging leaders in the Raleigh office, our focus as a team will be to continue providing a relationship-driven platform for business professionals to develop in an intrapreneurial, creative, and flexible way, while ensuring we are leveraging Vaco’s foothold in the business community to drive positive impact in Raleigh.”
Vaco’s Raleigh office serves more than 600 clients and has placed more than 2,150 job candidates since 2004. Collectively, the North Carolina offices serve more than 830 clients and have engaged more than 4,570 consultants and candidates.
A.O. Smith sees Hawk retire, elevates Dean
Ashland City-based water heating and water treatment company A.O. Smith Corp. has announced the retirement of Rick Hawk, vice president of wholesale sales at A. O. Smith North America Water Heating.
Chuck Dean is slated to replace Hawk, who will remain with A.O. Smith through March 2022 to aid in the transition.
Dean joined the company in 2008 as national accounts manager, before being promoted in January 2020. He earned his B.S. degree in public relations from Middle Tennessee State University and M.A. degree in organizational management from Trevecca Nazarene University.
“Since joining the company over 40 years ago, Rick’s vast experience has helped shape A. O. Smith into the customer-focused organization it is today,” Dave Warren, NAWH president and general manager, said in a release. “He has developed and mentored a sales team committed to meeting our customer’s needs and achieving the company’s goals and objectives. We thank him for his leadership and dedication to the company, and his friendship will be missed.”
In addition, David Flores, regional sales manager for the Western region for A. O. Smith’s Lochinvar LLC business unit, has been promoted to NAWH regional vice president of sales, Western region.
Flores brings 17 years of sales leadership experience from Lochinvar, the last 12 of which in the western U.S. He earned his B.S. degree in industrial distribution from Texas A&M University.
