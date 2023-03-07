The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has named Tyrus Sturgis chief officer of engagement.
According to a release, the leadership position is new to the foundation.
Sturgis will provide strategic oversight for public relations and marketing, Downtown Franklin Association and the Foundation’s major events, including Main Street Festival, PumpkinFest and Dickens of a Christmas.
Sturgis most recently served as director of leader communications with United Methodist Communications. Prior to that, he spent time as public relations instructor at Auburn University, served as the director of marketing and strategic communications at Alabama State University and worked for Purry Communications Group in Los Angeles as a business development and corporate strategist.
In addition, Sturgis previously worked as a litigation attorney at Balch & Bingham and as a public affairs specialist at State Farm Insurance. Since 2009, he has maintained his own legal affairs and strategic communications firm, Bernard Sturgis LLC.
Sturgis earned an undergraduate degree in marketing from Alabama State, an M.A. degree in advertising and public relations from The University of Alabama and a J.D. degree from Cumberland School of Law.
“Tyrus is a truly exceptional person and professional and I am thrilled he has joined the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County,” Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said in the release. “Tyrus understands the importance of storytelling, community and connectivity, and as we embark on monumental endeavors this year such as the launch of our History and Culture Center and moving the Lee-Buckner School to Franklin Grove to preserve it for generations, his voice and talents will help ensure the stories and culture of Williamson County are amplified.”
Northwood Retail announces Fifth + Broadway hires
Northwood Retail has announced the hire of three key leaders at Fifth + Broadway, including Monika Hartman as senior general manager.
According to a release, Hartman has been with Fifth + Broadway since it opened in August 2020, serving as property manager of office and retail components.
Prior to Fifth + Broadway, Hartman worked for Colliers where she managed a portfolio of 10 buildings that covered about 700,000 square feet. In addition, she served as project manager for a software migration of the entire managed portfolio, as well as budget consultant for business development, particularly new construction projects.
Preceding Colliers, Hartman worked for Healthcare Realty Trust, at which she managed the finances and day-to-day operations of a portfolio of three medical office buildings. She also once served as a Class A commercial property manager for JL Properties Inc. in Anchorage, Alaska.
Hartman is a graduate of Indiana University and certified property manager as accredited by the Institute of Real Estate Management.
In addition, Collin Guidry has been named assistant general manager for Fifth + Broadway. Guidry joined the facility in September 2020 as a property assistant while the project was still under construction. Most recently, Guidry served as assistant property manager.
Prior to his transition to commercial property management, Guidry served as a zookeeper at the Nashville Zoo. Originally from Cookeville, Guidry holds a bachelor’s degree from Freed-Hardeman University.
Also, Krystin Fisher has been named director of marketing for Fifth + Broadway. Prior to joining Northwood Retail, Fisher spent six years at Bridgestone Arena working for the Nashville Predators as the community relations coordinator and, more recently, as senior marketing manager.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Fisher graduated from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a B.S. degree in business administration and a focus in sports marketing.
“Fifth + Broadway is a dynamic, world-class project that demands and draws top talent” Ward Kampf, Northwood Retail president, said in the release. “This local team of experienced and dedicated leaders will take the property to the next level.”
LP names two VPs
Nashville-based construction materials company LP Building Solutions has named Libby Berman vice president, chief tax officer, and Bob Hopkins vice president, treasurer.
Berman joined LP in 2018 as chief tax officer, overseeing LP's global tax function. She is responsible for the company's tax strategy and reporting obligations for the global tax regulatory environment. Berman also provides strategic counsel for key company initiatives and helps to manage enterprise and operational risks.
Berman brings more than two decades of experience into her new role. She began her career at PwC, rising to the level of tax director. Beginning in 2013, Berman served as vice president of global taxation at Elekta.
Berman earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a Master of Accounting degree in taxation from the University of Georgia.
Hopkins brings nearly 30 years of treasury experience to his role. He joined LP in 2006 as treasury manager and was promoted to assistant treasurer in 2012 and to treasurer in 2019. In addition, Hopkins served as treasurer of the LP Foundation for many years.
Prior to joining LP, Hopkins worked for Longaberger, a family-owned home interior products company, and for Limited Brands (now called Bath & Body Works, Inc.). He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Ohio State University.
"Bob and Libby have been invaluable contributors to the LP team for many years now," LP Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie said in the release. "Bob is a smart, thorough financial professional with a passion for LP. Libby has been an incredible asset to the tax team since she joined the company and brings an infectious energy to her work. I am delighted to see them both receive this well-deserved recognition."
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.