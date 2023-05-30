Felipe Velastegui has joined Baker Barrios Architects as project manager in the Nashville office.
According to a release, he will oversee client relations, communications, project scheduling, scope management and quality control.
An architect with more than 10 years of experience, Velastegui was previously a project architect at Goodwyn Mills Cawood. He also previously worked as an associate architect with Bates in Springfield, Mo.
Velastegui started his architecture work at Universidad Internacional del Ecuador in his native Ecuador. He earned a Master of Architecture from Drury University. Velastegui is a member of NCARB and AIA and is a registered architect in the state of Tennessee.
“We continue growing our Nashville office with extremely talented professionals,” Mike Frohnappel, Baker Barrios managing principal in the Nashville office and a partner of the Orlando-based architect firm. “We recently expanded our Nashville office in the Terrazzo building to accommodate additional staff members. Felipe brings unique creative experiences to our diverse projects.”
Baker Barrios Architects was established in 1993 and also maintains offices in Tampa, and Chicago. Its staff of more than 140 professionals provides full-service planning, architecture, interior design and landscape architecture services.
Fourth Capital adds pair of vice presidents
Nashville’s Fourth Capital has added vice presidents Harrison Griffin and Heidi Phillips.
Griffin, who brings nearly eight years of banking experience to Fourth Capital, joins after serving as a banking center manager for First Horizon.
Griffin earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University.
Phillips joins Fourth Capital with more than eight years of experience, including her most recent position as a vice president of business banking at First Citizens Bank.
Phillips also once worked at First Horizon Bank as an associate vice president and personal banker. In addition, she has worked for HomeTrust Bank as an associate vice president with a focus on treasury management services.
Phillips was named to the current Leadership Maury Class of 2022 and provides financial literacy initiatives and volunteer efforts with Middle Tennessee nonprofits like Project Return.
Philips earned her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.
“We are thrilled to add Harrison and Heidi to Fourth Capital and are confident they will make a tremendous impact on our bank and our customers,” Brian Heinrichs, president and CEO of Fourth Capital, said in the release. “They join our rapidly-growing relationship banking team and will be focused on telling the Fourth Capital story, connecting our bank to new people throughout the community and finding ways to add value to our customers.”
Locally owned and privately held, Fourth Capital
was founded in 2004 and operates its headquarters office in Rolling Mill Hill at Peabody Plaza.
VaVia adds Santurello as office manager
Nashville dumpster rental service provider VaVia has announce the hiring of Michael Santurello as dispatch and office manager.
Santurello brings more than 25 years of operations and management expertise. Most recently, he worked as operations manager for Radius Global Solutions, handling recruiting, hiring, employee development, and general management for an office location of more than 200 employees. Prior to that, he spent most of his career working in various managerial roles logistics and public safety organizations.
Nashville is also home to VaVia’s corporate and franchise operations, which most recently announced three new hires and two senior level promotions in March.
“Michael delivers to our team stability and experience as we continue to scale to meet demand,” VaVia President Phillip Nappi said. “His effective strategic management of our resources will ensure smooth operations so we can continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and support possible.”
Founded in Nashville in 2019, VaVia (Italian for “it goes away”) now operates in 18 markets in seven states.
