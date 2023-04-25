Baltimore-based independent investment management and strategic advisory firm Brown Advisory has announced that Tom Curtis has joined as a partner and head of the firm’s Nashville office.

Curtis joined Brown Advisory after serving as a managing director with the private wealth division of Truist Financial. Previously, Curtis served on the board of directors of Diversified Trust, where he also founded the Nashville office, was a managing principal for 20 years and started the firm’s institutional advisory group.

