Baltimore-based independent investment management and strategic advisory firm Brown Advisory has announced that Tom Curtis has joined as a partner and head of the firm’s Nashville office.
Curtis joined Brown Advisory after serving as a managing director with the private wealth division of Truist Financial. Previously, Curtis served on the board of directors of Diversified Trust, where he also founded the Nashville office, was a managing principal for 20 years and started the firm’s institutional advisory group.
Curtis also once served as treasurer and chief financial officer of Therapeutics Antibodies where he was responsible for the initial listing on the London Stock Exchange. In addition, he started and served as the partner in charge of J.C. Bradford & Co.'s public finance group.
Curtis received his MBA degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a B.A. degree from Vanderbilt University. He currently serves as a board member for the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Employee Benefit System, the National Museum of African American Music and Montgomery Bell Academy.
Curtis also has been involved with Meharry Medical College’s Circle of Friends, the Metro Nashville Arts Commission, The Healing Trust, Nashville Public Radio, the Maddox Foundation, Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art and Friends of Warner Parks.
“We could not be happier to welcome Tom to our firm. His extensive knowledge of the Nashville area, combined with deep strategic skills, will add incredible value to Brown Advisory and our desire to build our relationships and presence in Nashville and beyond,” Charlie Constable, the head of Brown Advisory’s private client, endowment and foundation business, said in the release. “Tom’s range of experiences – and depth in multiple areas of business – brings added perspectives on partnering with our diverse clients and their families.”
Brown Advisory has offices in Austin, Baltimore, Boston, the Carolinas, Delaware, Frankfurt, London, Nashville, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Southern California, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Dell Technologies names Branick site project manager
Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Sh’kaira Branick as site project manager.
In this role, Branick will manage campus-wide events and workforce initiatives and oversee Dell’s public and community outreach through its employee resource groups. She supports co-site directors Jackie “JJ” Light, Jamaal Oldham and Shoshana Samuels, who oversee the campus at 1 Dell Parkway.
Branick began her career at Dell in commercial sales after graduating from Tennessee State University in 2018.
Branick is involved in the Black Networking Alliance employee resource group at Dell, serving as both the global communications lead and the North America regional lead for 12 BNA chapters in the U.S. Branick is also a member of several Nashville-based employee resource groups, including Planet, Pride and GenNext.
“Sh’kaira is a valuable addition to our site team,” Samuels said in the release. “Since joining Dell five years ago, Sh’kaira has proven that she understands Dell’s culture and growth opportunities. We look forward to her voice on our team as we continue to build an inclusive, diverse workplace that supports employees.”
Teddy’s Tavern adds Fee as talent agent
Teddy’s Tavern CEO Josh Buckley has announces the addition of a talent agent Brian Fee.
With more than 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Fee is responsible for booking live music acts at Teddy’s Tavern. The bar is located at 104 Fifth Ave. S. near Lower Broadway.
Previously, and according to a release, Fee was the director of operations at Mockingbird Theater, a booking agent for Buddy Lee Attractions Co. Inc., a regional radio representative for Flying Island Entertainment and an entertainment coordinator for Boxwood Bistro.
“With Teddy’s located in the heart of Music City, we recognize the importance of having the best talent,” Buckley said in the release. “We are excited to have Brian lead the entertainment coordination in the right direction while staying true to the Teddy’s Tavern brand.”
Teddy’s Tavern is affiliated with Fat Bottom Brewing Co., which began operations in 2012 as one of Nashville’s first micro-breweries.
Buffkin/Baker taps Yates for partner role in D.C. office
Brentwood executive personnel placement firm Buffkin/Baker has announced the addition of Ann Yates as a partner in the firm’s higher education practice area.
Yates is based in Washington, D.C.
Yates most recently served as a managing director in ZRG’s non-profit and education practice. Prior to that, she worked as a senior partner with Witt/Kieffer.
Yates received her master’s degree in industrial psychology from the University of New Haven and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bethany College.
“Ann’s demonstrated success in recruiting diverse and talented candidates will bring substantial value to our clients across the country,” Martin Baker, the firm’s managing partner, said in the release. “Her depth of expertise and commitment to quality client service in higher education is invaluable. We look forward to the experience she brings to our clients as we partner with them to secure the leadership needed in today’s evolving higher education landscape and environment.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.