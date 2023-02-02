Vanderbilt University has named Rich Germano assistant provost and senior director of university enrollment affairs.
According to vanderbilt.edu, Germano replaces Susie Coleman Archer, who will retire from Vanderbilt this spring after 31 years of service to the university.
In his new role, Germano reports to Vice Provost for University Enrollment Affairs and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid Douglas Christiansen and serves as one of his principal advisers.
Germano has worked at Vanderbilt for nearly 20 years, serving in multiple leadership roles related to information technology, business services, human resources operations and payroll.
Before joining Vanderbilt, Germano was a senior vice president and senior relationship executive for IT at Bank of America, where he supported IT delivery and needs for the wealth management and investment banking divisions.
“Rich brings an extraordinary wealth of experience in strategic planning and performance, customer service and overall quality of service from his long tenure at Vanderbilt,” Christiansen told Vanderbilt.edu “I’m thrilled that he’s joined the University Enrollment Affairs team and will apply his dedication, deep institutional knowledge and acumen for relationship-building to helping us achieve our goals of attracting the very best students from around the country and the globe and engaging them with Vanderbilt for life.”
Cressey & Company taps CEO to lead Idaho company
Cressey & Company LP, a private investment firm co-based in Nashville and Chicago, has announced that its affiliated Home Care Pulse has named Bud Meadows as its chief executive officer.
Meadows is based in Rexburg, Idaho, from which HCP operates. He has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the health care information technology industry, with senior roles in both emerging growth and publicly traded companies.
Previously, Meadows served as president and general manager of Ability, which is affiliated with Inovalon and offers a cloud-based SaaS platform. He also has held senior executives positions at Mirixa Corporation, Sage, WebMD and Medical Manager.
HCP leads the post-acute care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management.
"We have known Bud for many years and have admired his leadership style as he contributed meaningfully to several successful healthcare information technology businesses," Cressey Partner Andy Hurd said in the release. "We are energized to have Bud join the rest of the HCP team, and look forward to working collaboratively to extend HCP's leadership position in the industry."
Cressey & Company LP focuses on investing in the health care services and information technology sectors.
Sandbox Entertainment names Basden as president
Sandbox Entertainment Group has tapped music industry veteran Jake Basden as president, musicrow.com reports
Basden arrives after 12 years at Big Machine Label Group and previously worked in the New York offices of public relations firm Ogilvy and Edelman as a director in its sports and entertainment division.
Basden is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.
Led by President Jason Owens, Sandbox offers artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Kate Hudson, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Midland.
