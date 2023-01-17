Lo Siento has hired Lauren Staub as market manager.
Based in Nashville, Staub will oversee both the Middle and East Tennessee markets for the Venice, California-based tequila brand.
According to a release, Staub previously served as sales and marketing manager for Nashville-based Diskin Cider. Over the past 10 years, she has worked in production coordination on various music video, advertising and marketing projects.
At Lo Siento, Staub will assist with driving sales, branding and clients relationships with restaurant and retail accounts in the Nashville and Knoxville areas.
Staub is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Florida.
Lo Siento launched in September 2021 in Los Angeles, and shortly after made Nashville its second home with a major partnership with Nashville SC (Lo Siento is the official tequila of the MLS club). About eight months after establishing a presence in the local market, Lo Siento’s Tequila Blanco and a Tequila Reposado can be found in 82 alcoholic beverage stores and restaurants, collectively, in the Nashville area and another 24 in Tennessee.
“Our growth here in a short amount of time has been phenomenal through word of mouth as Lo Siento has quickly expanded throughout the Nashville market,” Ryan Tierney, CEO of Lo Siento, said in the release. “With Lauren on board, we look forward to further capitalizing on that momentum.”
Hall Strategies makes senior-level promotion, hire
Nashville-based public relations and government affairs firm Hall Strategies has promoted Sara Pruneski to the role of director.
In addition, and according to a release, Matthew Kuhn has been hired as public affairs supervisor.
Pruneski joined Hall Strategies in 2017, relocating from the Glover Park Group, now FGS Global, in Washington, D.C. Her clients at Hall have included Life Science Tennessee (the state’s biotechnology professional association) and Launch Tennessee, a public-private partnership focused on Tennessee startups.
Pruneski also works with TennSMART, a nonprofit consortium focused on electric vehicles, connected cars and freight efficiency, and has led media initiatives for Dell Technologies.
Kuhn worked the past two years as a consultant for Bristol Motor Speedway. He previously worked in real estate development including for Bento Box LLC in Nashville and Land Innovations LLC in Brentwood.
A Tennessee State Bar member, Kuhn holds a law degree from Emory University School of Law as well as a Master of Business Administration degree focused in strategy and analytics from Emory University Goizueta Business School.
“2022 was a banner year for Hall Strategies and its work on behalf of clients doing transformative work in Nashville and around the state,” Justin H. Wilson, partner at Hall Strategies, said in the release. “Sara is a stalwart teammate since 2017, leading communication and community strategies for many of our highest profile clients. We’ve gotten to know Matthew in a variety of ways working with him over the past several years, and he will be an immediate boon to clients with his talents and wealth of knowledge.”
Located downtown within the Castner-Knott Building, Hall Strategies was founded by partners Joe Hall and Abby Trotter in 2004.
1821Health adds Helen Lane as senior adviser
1821Health announced the addition of Helen Lane as senior adviser.
Lane, who has worked with various Fortune 1000 and private equity-backed health care companies, offers experience in mergers and acquisitions, growth and profitability strategies, operating model improvements, cultural alignment and technology-enabled solutions.
Lane previously served as senior managing director at Ankura and as executive vice president and partner at c3/consulting, prior to its sale to Ankura. She has also held positions as chief information officer at CIMplify and Evolved Digital Solutions.
“Helen is well known in the industry as a brilliant leader, bringing focus and keen insights to highly complex situations,” Dr. Rusty Holman, 1821 Health founder, said in the release. “In her long career as an executive and consultant, she has helped health care organizations develop vision, strategy and build competitive advantage, and understands that people are the most important factor in any company’s success. Our clients will benefit greatly from her comprehensive expertise and thoughtful contributions.”
