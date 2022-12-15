Brentwood-based LifePoint Health has announced that Rena Marsh has been named vice president and chief diversity officer.

According to a release, Marsh will be responsible for developing and implementing the behavioral and health care network’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Rena Marsh 2022.jpg

Rena Marsh
