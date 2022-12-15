Brentwood-based LifePoint Health has announced that Rena Marsh has been named vice president and chief diversity officer.
According to a release, Marsh will be responsible for developing and implementing the behavioral and health care network’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Marsh, who most recently served as senior diversity, equity and inclusion specialist for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., will be based in Nashville.
Marsh holds a B.S. degree in mass communications from James Madison University.
“Rena has a passion for people and is driven to create inclusive workplaces where differences are respected and celebrated, individuality is embraced and all employees feel a sense of belonging and purpose,” Sonny Terrill, LifePoint executive vice president, human resources, said in the release.
Tennessee Pharmacists Association welcomes two
The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has announced the hiring of Nancy Hooper as manager of recovery and well-being services and Dalton Bolin as grant compliance associate.
Hooper, with more than 20 years of long-term care, corporate, and community pharmacy experience, replaces Baeteena Black, TPA executive director emeritus. Black will retire as program director of the Tennessee Pharmacy Recovery Network (TPRN) in early 2023.
Hooper is a pharmacist in long-term recovery and an active member of the Tennessee Pharmacy Recovery Network. She previously worked at the Tennessee Medical Foundation.
Hooper earned her bachelor's degree in pharmacy at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.
Bolin will assist in gathering data for the research, outreach and education efforts related to the Tennessee Pharmacists Research and Education Foundation, a subsidiary of TPA. TPREF was recently awarded a $7.75 million dollar two-year grant from the Tennessee Department of Health to educate and encourage immunizations among Tennesseans who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19.
Previously, Bolin held roles at ICON plc, a multinational clinical research organization that provides services for the pharmaceutical industry, and the United States Air Force as a public health specialist.
Dalton is a graduate of the University of Arizona, holding a bachelor's degree in public health. He is currently pursuing his master's degree in public health.
“We are excited to have the experience of Nancy and Dalton on our team as we continue to grow and begin the important work of our recently awarded grant,” Anthony Pudlo, TPA executive director, said in the release. “I’m confident that their experience will be invaluable in helping us support community pharmacists and all those in the pharmacy professions statewide.”