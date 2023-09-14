Gov. Bill Lee has announced Liz Alvey will serve as legislative director after Brent Easley steps down next month.
According to a release, Alvey will start on Oct. 16 and currently serves as legislative counsel in the governor’s office. Alvey previously worked with the state senate since 1999 and served as the senior policy advisor to majority leader Mark Norris since 2007.
Having served the governor since 2018, Easley is stepping down to return to the private sector. He has led legislative operations and managed the staff to help achieve Lee's initiatives. Easley also was a member of the COVID-19 Unified Command that streamlined the state’s response across the executive branch.
“For nearly five years, Brent has led the administration’s legislative efforts to strengthen Tennessee’s economy, ensure educational opportunity for all students, and prioritize infrastructure across rural and urban communities,” Lee said in the release. “I wish him much success in his next chapter and have full confidence that Liz’s significant legislative and leadership experience will continue our work to make life better for all Tennesseans.”
Hope Clinic hires medical manager
The Hope Clinic for Women has announced Emily Englehardt as the medical manager for its Nashville clinic.
According to a release, Englehardt is a certified nurse midwife and will coordinate medical services for the center. Previously, she was a pregnancy case manager at Care Net Pregnancy Center in Waco, Texas. She has also worked in refugee services with the Denver Rescue Mission and has done community health research for Kearny County Hospital in Kansas.
Englehardt earned her bachelor’s degree in medical humanities and pre-nursing from Baylor University and has a master’s degree in nursing with nurse midwifery specialty from Vanderbilt University. She also has experience at the VU Medical Center’s Birth Center and has volunteered at the STEPP Clinic in Nashville.
“Hope Clinic for Women is excited to welcome Emily to our team,” CEO Kailey Cornett said in the release. “She brings valuable experience in the nursing field while also displaying strong leadership skills that will enhance our services to the Nashville community.”
Hope Clinic for Women is a faith-based facility providing women’s health care, prevention education in schools and counseling for pregnancy loss and postpartum depression.
Calm Waters AI announces new EVP
Calm Waters AI has announced Kurt Kozin as executive vice president of sales.
According to a release, Kozin oversees the national sales team. He has 25 years of experience in health care, most recently as senior vice present for Ventra Health, based in Philadelphia.
Kozin has been with Calm Waters since its creation in August 2022. He holds a bachelor’s degree from West Chester University of Pennsylvania.
“Kurt is a passionate sales executive with a long track record of developing successful sales teams and go-to-market strategies,” Joe Ferro, president of Calm Waters AI, said in the release. “He has been instrumental to our company’s rapid growth in 2023.”
Calm Waters AI bills itself as a provider of autonomous evaluation and management coding solutions related to revenue management. It is a part of a platform of solutions offered by Green Hills-based parent company Montecito Medical.