Gov. Bill Lee has announced Liz Alvey will serve as legislative director after Brent Easley steps down next month.

According to a release, Alvey will start on Oct. 16 and currently serves as legislative counsel in the governor’s office. Alvey previously worked with the state senate since 1999 and served as the senior policy advisor to majority leader Mark Norris since 2007.

Emily.jpeg

Emily Englehardt
Kurt Kozin

Kurt Kozin

Tags