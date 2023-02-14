Nashville-based Truxton Trust Company has promoted Andrew Ritter to the role of managing director of private banking.

andrew-ritter.jpg

Andrew Ritter

Joining Truxton in 2012, Ritter is one of the longest tenured bankers at the company, working primarily with business owners and commercial real estate investors.

Matthew Ractliffe_medium.jpg

Matthew Ractliffe
Screen Shot 2023-02-07 at 12.46.45 PM.png

Mark Wiedeman

