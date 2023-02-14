Nashville-based Truxton Trust Company has promoted Andrew Ritter to the role of managing director of private banking.
Joining Truxton in 2012, Ritter is one of the longest tenured bankers at the company, working primarily with business owners and commercial real estate investors.
Additionally, Truxton has announced new senior management roles for three other officers: Andrew “Drew” Mallory will serve as senior managing director, chief fiduciary officer, wealth management services; Bryant Tirrill, as senior managing director, private banking; and William “Hank” Stuart, as senior managing director, private banking.
“Andrew Ritter is an exceptional banker who has become the trusted financial advisor to many of our most valued clients,” said Andy May, vice chairman of Truxton.
Founded in 2004, Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company Truxton Corp.
Architect joins SV Design
Nashville-based architecture and interior design firm SV Design has added architect Matthew Ractliffe.
According to a release, Ractliffe joins SV Design from HMK Architects in Brentwood. There, he primarily worked on health care projects.
Ractliffe graduated with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee College of Architecture and Design. He is a licensed architect in Tennessee.
“We are excited for Matthew to join our powerhouse team of designers,” SV Design Partner Beau Brady said in the release. "His significant background in healthcare will help us further build our practice in this industry, where we already have a deep portfolio of work. In addition, his project management experience will help us elevate our work across sectors.”
TDCI adds Wiedeman as director
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has announced that Mark Wiedeman will serve as director of its captive insurance section.
According to a release, Wiedeman replaces Jonathan Habart, who left TDCI in late 2022 for the private sector.
A Utah native, Wiedeman is a graduate of Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a master’s degree in public administration. Wiedeman began his regulatory career working as a valuation analyst for the Utah State Tax Commission. He joined the Utah Insurance Department in 2012 as an auditor before being promoted to senior examiner and eventually rising through the ranks to become assistant division director. In 2022, Mark left the Utah Insurance Department to start a business in contract insurance examinations and captive insurance consulting.
“Mark’s return to the field of insurance regulation is a huge win for TDCI, for all of Tennessee’s captive insurance licensees, and for the State of Tennessee,” TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence said in the release. “His proven leadership and sterling reputation in the captive insurance industry will build on our momentum as a first-choice domicile for captive insurance companies both domestically and internationally.”