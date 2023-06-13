California Closets of Tennessee has promoted Josh Maloch as its first-ever business development manager.

Maloch, who joined the company in fall 2022 and previously served as a design consultant, will continue to support the local sales team while representing California Closets with trade associations, regional developers and potential project teams for multi-unit installations, according to a release.

Morgan Maloch.jpg

Josh Maloch
Bethany.jpg

Bethany Mako
Kurt_LaRosa.jpg

Kurt LaRosa