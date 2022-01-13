Dr. Jennifer DeBruler will join Vanderbilt University Medical Center in February as vice president for patient access services and adult ambulatory operations.
DeBruler arrives from Advocate Aurora Health in Downers Grove, Illinois, where she has served as vice president of access. She worked at AAH for eight years.
DeBruler will report to Tom Nantais, executive vice president of adult ambulatory operations at VUMC. She will partner with Dr. Rick Wright, chair of the VUMC Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Patient Access Services.
“She is a transformative leader, overseeing an access operation providing 24/7 telephone and nurse triage support for 1,200 physicians and servicing 3.6 million calls annually,” Nantais told vumc.com.
Realtracs taps Long for VP of business development role
Realtracs has named William Long its first vice president of business development.
Long will be responsible for leading Realtracs’ expansion into new markets across the state and eventually beyond.
Previously, Long spent six years in Dallas in business development roles for Title Partners and Chicago Title. Prior to that, he held roles in programming, marketing and communications with Challenge Aspen in Colorado.
Long is a Brentwood native and a graduate of the University of Alabama and Brentwood Academy.
“We see incredible growth opportunities for Realtracs and believe we can be a conduit to a more unified real estate marketplace across Tennessee,” Realtracs President and CEO Stuart White said in a release. “Adding Will to our team formalizes our expansion goals, and we are grateful for his leadership as we strive to introduce more and more users to our innovative service.”
Realtracs bills itself as the largest MLS in Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama, with more than 18,000 users in over 1,700 offices.
AMA promotes Williams to marketing director
The Americana Music Association promoted Anna Lee Williams to director of marketing, musicrow.com reports.
Williams will report to AMA Executive Director Jed Hilly.
A six-year AMA veteran, Williams previously worked as manager of marketing and members.
Williams interned for AmericanaFest in 2013 before moving on to BAM! Social Business as social strategist and product manager. She returned to the Americana Music Association full-time in 2017.
At AMA, Williams is responsible for registration and ticketing for AmericanaFest and the Americana Honors & Awards.
