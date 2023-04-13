Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Wendy Monaci executive vice president for adult ambulatory operations, effective May 1.
To date, Monaci has served as vice president of regional ambulatory services at VUMC, according to a release. She replaces Thomas S. Nantais, who recently announced his retirement after leading the Adult Ambulatory Division for the last five years.
The Adult Ambulatory Division represents the majority of VUMC patient visits.
Monaci’s former position of vice president of regional ambulatory services was a then-new role created in 2019 to oversee the multiple existing adult ambulatory clinics outside Davidson County as well as the short-term and long-term strategic planning of future ambulatory practices.
Monaci, who joined VUMC in 2010 as an administrative director, holds a B.A. degree in economics and psychology from Occidental College in Los Angeles, and an MBA degree from the University of Redlands in Redlands, Calif.
Prior to joining VUMC, Monaci worked for 21 years in various leadership roles at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, a nonprofit 220-bed acute care pediatric academic medical center affiliated with the University of Southern California.
Clarus adds two to executive team
Clarus has announced the addition of two executives to its leadership team.
According to a release, Blake Butler joins as chief revenue officer and Sean Farrell as chief customer officer.
Butler comes to Clarus from Cecilia Health, where he served as vice president of enterprise strategy. He is a 25-year veteran of the health care industry who has led sales strategy with Pfizer, McKesson, athenahealth and United Healthcare.
Butler is a graduate of Georgia State University.
Previously, Farrell was the chief revenue officer for Healthcare Leadership. Prior to that, he was vice president of sales and strategy for RDx BioScience.
Farrell is the president of the board of managers of GiGi's Playhouse, the Nashville Down Syndrome Achievement Centers.
Clarus bills itself as providing management technology for thousands of physician offices across the U.S. and handles more than 9 million calls annually. It was founded in Nashville in 2013 and Graham Healthcare Capital acquired the business in June 2019.
“We are excited and honored to have these outstanding individuals on the executive team at Clarus,” said Rich Maradik, CEO of the Clarus SaaS patient call management platform. “Each is a proven health care industry executive who will provide both the strategic vision and the operational execution to further establish Clarus as a leading patient call management platform.”
CMA promotes quartet
The Country Music Association has promoted four staffers, including Tiffany Kerns, who now will serve as senior vice president of industry relations and philanthropy.
Trade publication Music Row reports that, in addition, Catharine McNelly has been promoted to vice president of communications; Ben Balch, to senior director of accounting and financial planning; and Michael Farris, to senior director of business strategy and insights.
Kerns joined CMA in 2013, arriving from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In addition to her executive role, she will oversee the CMA Foundation as executive director.
McNelly joined CMA in 2017 and oversees public relations and media efforts, and CMA television properties (the CMA Awards, CMA Fest and CMA Country Christmas).
Balch joined CMA in 2013 and manages the annual budget process and coordinates the annual audit team.
Farris leads CMA’s ticketing, data architecture and insights teams. He will continue to oversee the creation and build-out of CMA’s data warehouse and customer relationship management platform.