Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Wendy Monaci executive vice president for adult ambulatory operations, effective May 1.

To date, Monaci has served as vice president of regional ambulatory services at VUMC, according to a release. She replaces Thomas S. Nantais, who recently announced his retirement after leading the Adult Ambulatory Division for the last five years.   

