Southeast Venture has added Maddison Moore as marketing coordinator.
According to a release, Moore will work with SEV Marketing Director Kaylen Harrison to develop and implement marketing campaigns, with an emphasis on brokerage.
Moore completed an internship at TastyTrade, where she managed social media platforms and contributed to the development of marketing campaigns.
Moore graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Aurora University, at which she served as captain of the women's soccer program. She also participated in the American Marketing Association.
"We are thrilled to have Maddison join our team,” Harrison said in the release. “Her strong background in marketing, social media and customer service will undoubtedly be an asset to our marketing efforts. We look forward to leveraging her expertise and fresh perspective to expand Southeast Venture's presence in Nashville."
Fourth Capital appoints Brad Nelson as SVP
Nashville’s Fourth Capital has announced that Brad Nelson has been named senior vice president, commercial relationship manager.
Nelson arrives with 20 years of experience in the banking industry and will focus on the growth of Fourth Capital’s commercial business.
Previously, Nelson served as senior vice president and senior lender with Cadence Bank, formerly Bancorp South.
Nelson earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee-Martin. Additionally, he holds an MBA degree from UT-Martin and a graduate degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Joining Nelson at Fourth Capital is long-time relationship manager assistant, Annette Sims, who will work as a relationship banking.
Nelson and Sims will be based at Fourth Capital’s downtown Nashville headquarters before relocating to the bank’s new Franklin Square branch following its opening later this summer.
“Brad is joining us at a pivotal time of growth for our bank and will help spearhead the opening of our new Franklin office this summer, expanding our reach into the region and furthering our continued commitment to local business owners — which we know are the nucleus that helps Nashville's economy thrive," Brian Heinrichs, CEO of Fourth Capital, said in the release.
A privately held banking company, Fourth Capital was founded in 2004.
Barge Design Solutions names two SVPs
Nashville engineering and land-planning company Barge Design Solutions has named Jonathan Childs and Casey Tyree as senior vice presidents.
According to a release, Childs joined the firm in 2018 and serves as director of the company’s state and local client center. He is based in Nashville.
Childs earned bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from Auburn University. He serves as the Tennessee delegate of the Clean Water Professionals of KY-TN and as a member of the Kentucky-Tennessee Water Environment Association, the Alabama Water Environment Association and the Water Environment Federation.
Based in Knoxville, Tyree joined Barge in 2012 and serves as the director of operations, private client center. He has also served as the Knoxville office leader since 2015.
After earning a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky, Tyree served in the United States Navy as a surface nuclear officer for nearly six years. During that time, he earned a master's in engineering management from Old Dominion University.
In addition, Barge Design Solutions has named the following as vice presidents in its Nashville office:
• Paul Bizier, Director of Quality - Water Solution Center
• Daniel Gibbs, Director - Facilities Solution Center
• Jeremy Harrison, Client Service Leader - Private Client Center
• Schuyler Murdock, Director - Finance & Accounting
• Jason Repsher, Environmental Services Lead - Private Client Center
• Daniel Walton, Roadway Practice Leader - Transportation Solution
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.