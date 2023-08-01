Elvira Skomorowska has been appointed as The Union Station Nashville Yards hotel’s director of sales and marketing.
With experience in luxury historic hotels, Skomorowska will lead sales and marketing operations for the property’s 135 guest suites, meeting rooms, on-site restaurant and lobby bar, according to a release.
Skomorowska joins The Union Station with a background as director of sales and marketing for multiple properties across the Midwest, including the Magnolia Hotel St. Louis - a Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel, The Blackstone Hotel - a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in downtown Chicago, and the Ambassador Chicago Hotel - a JdV by Hyatt collection property.
During her time with The Blackstone, she oversaw the hotel’s renovations related to preserving its listing on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
“We’re thrilled to have Elvira joining our team, bringing with her a track record of success in each of her prior roles,” General Manager Bill Simmons said in a release. “We look forward to achieving new goals and heights under her sales leadership and continuing to create meaningful experiences for our guests.”
Built between 1898 and 1900, The Union Station Nashville Yards building operated as the Louisville & Nashville Railroad station until 1979. It reopened as a hotel in 1986. In 2020, the property was added to Southwest Value Partner's 18-acre Nashville Yards development project. The property is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and is a member of Historic Hotels of America.
ONB hires two in Tennessee
Old National Bank has named Clif Tant as Nashville market president and Robert Macyauski as commercial real estate Tennessee market executive.
According to a release, the two join Old National’s team at a new location in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms.
Tant has 20 years of experience in the Nashville market as a senior vice president and commercial banking leader for ServisFirst Bank and helped launch Capstar Bank. He also has experience with banking health care and serves on the board of Nurture the Next, formerly Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee.
Tant received his undergraduate degree in economics and an MBA degree, both from Vanderbilt University.
A veteran consultative risk manager and finance professional, Macyauski helped originate a collective $2.5 billion in loans as a commercial real estate sales manager for the local office of Fifth Third Bank.
Macyauski received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is involved in a number of community organizations in Nashville.
“As we expand and grow our commercial business in Nashville, adding team members that know and have had success in the market is crucial to our success,” Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National, said in the release. “Clif and Robert, with their extensive records of personalized service and client care, are relationship bankers that embody the strength and values of Old National.”
Old National Bank ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. with about $48 billion in assets and about $28 in assets under management. In addition to providing services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers wealth management, investment and capital market services.
Big Loud promotes team
Big Loud Records has promoted three employees to its executive team, according to MusicRow.
Jeff Tanner adds senior to his vice president of business affairs title. He has been with the company since 2020. Before Tanner joined Big Loud, he was a supply chain adviser for the Raytheon Company in the Dallas area. A previous release noted his career in the music business includes stops at Narada/EMI and Sony Music Nashville as associate director.
In addition, Paul Logan is now senior vice president of sync and brand partnerships. Logan came to the company from Spotify, where he served as the lead for playlist video operations, overseeing content programming strategy for flagship playlists and enhanced albums for artists like Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and The Beatles. Before Spotify, Logan worked at Viacom for 12 years, serving as director of creative music and licensing strategy at CMT, manager of creative music integration for VH1 and as part of MTV’s music and talent team.
Also, Brianne Deslippe is now senior vice president global marketing and strategy. Deslippe has been with Big Loud since 2015 previously working with Universal Music Group, Open Road Recordings and Entertainment One doing promotion.
Similarly, Big Loud has named five new vice presidents to the team, according to MusicRow. VP of Digital H. Read Davis and VP of Creative Tori Johnson have risen from previous roles within the company.
VP of Human Resources Serena Lloyd, VP of Finance Stefanie Carter and VP of Marketing Lucy Bartozzi are all joining Big Loud. Lloyd held previous HR roles at Weber Shandwick, Concord and Ketchum. Carter has worked with the Nashville Predators, Live Nation, Nissan and Mars Petcare. Bartozzi brings experience from Round Hill Records, Mtheory and Red Bull Records.
Send personnel info to npraino@fwpublishing.com and wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.