The Convention Center Authority has appointed Norah Buikstra to serve as chair and Alfred Degrafinreid II to serve as secretary/treasurer.
According to a release, the newly elected officers join Vonda McDaniel, who currently serves as vice-chair.
Buikstra is the general manager for The Mall at Green Hills, a property of The Taubman Company. She has served on the CCA board since October 2020.
Degrafinreid II is the associate vice chancellor for local government relations and community partnerships at Vanderbilt University. He has served on the CCA board since February 2021.
“We are so fortunate to have these two individuals lead the Convention Center Authority,” Music City Center President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Starks in the release. “In their short time on the board, they have shown a tremendous interest and commitment to the success of our facility, and we look forward to having them serve in these leadership roles.”
Buikstra and Degrafinreid II will fulfill the remainder of the terms left vacant by former board members Marty Dickens and Irwin Fisher, who previously served as chair and secretary/treasurer respectively.
HCA concludes 2021 having gifted $41M
HCA Healthcare Inc. has announced that the company and its HCA Healthcare Foundation jointly gave more than $41 million to community organizations in 2021.
According to a release, the funding includes contributions made to organizations focused on addressing disaster relief, education and high priority community needs, as well as matching gifts to support colleagues’ charities of choice.
In May 2021, HCA Healthcare launched its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, an $80 million community impact fund established to support initiatives focused on high-priority community needs and health equity in 25 communities in five states where HCA Healthcare has a presence. Since then, $4.5 million in funding has been allocated to 13 organizations, including the American Heart Association, Jobs for America’s Graduates and Educate Texas.
"For more than 50 years, HCA Healthcare has been caring for the communities where its colleagues live and work, and 2021 marked significant milestones in expanding the ways we give back," Joanne Pulles, vice president of community engagement at HCA Healthcare and president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation, said in the release. "Whether it’s through volunteering our time, making charitable donations or partnering with other organizations, we are committed to improving more lives in more ways."
Lighthouse president named to philanthropy fundraising board
Lighthouse Counsel President Jeff Jowdy has been elected to the Association of Fundraising Professionals U.S. Foundation for Philanthropy Fundraising Board of Directors.
Jowdy is also a board member of The Giving Institute, which consists of member organizations that have embraced and embodied the core values of ethics, excellence and leadership in advancing philanthropy.
Founded in 1999, Lighthouse Counsel partners with nonprofits to develop and implement strategies that increase mission awareness, organizational effectiveness and philanthropic support. It is a member firm of The Giving Institute.
“We are bringing on a wonderful new class of board members to help us accomplish our key strategic pillars that include leadership development, IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access), research and ethics,” Harry Lynch, board chair, said in the release.
