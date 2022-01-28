Baker Donelson attorney Bruce Doeg has been elected a member of firm’s board of directors.
Doeg, a shareholder in the firm's Nashville office and co-chair of its Privacy and Technology Center of Excellence, concentrates his practice in the area of business law with an emphasis on technology, digital health and life sciences.
Doeg’s previous leadership positions at Baker Donelson include roles as chief strategic officer, business department head and Nashville office managing shareholder. He currently leads the firm's digital health initiative.
A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and Duke University, Doeg is a member of the American, Tennessee, Knoxville, Nashville and Delaware bar associations. He currently serves as the vice chair of LaunchTN and is a board member of BioTN and The Contributor.
"Bruce has long been an integral part of Baker Donelson's leadership team, and the firm has benefited significantly from the instincts and talents he has brought to numerous other leadership roles both within the Firm and his community," Baker Donelson Chair and CEO Timothy Lupinacci said in the release.
Meharry, TSU, Vanderbilt partner in health initiative
Meharry Medical College, Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University are partnering on Engaging Partners in Caring Communities, a five-year effort to implement health promotion programs in African American churches.
According to a release, the effort is being supported by a $4 million National Institutes of Health grant through the Transformative Research to Address Health Disparities and Advance Health Equity initiative.
The work is being led by Rebecca Selove, director of TSU’s Center for Prevention Research; Jemal Gishe, assistant professor of public health, health administration and health sciences at TSU; and Leah R. Alexander, associate professor in Meharry Medical College’s division of public health practice. Rev. Omaràn Lee, director of the Congregational Health and Education Network (CHEN), and Rev. Neely Williams will contribute their expertise to the project.
Sharon Jones, Vanderbilt assistant professor of nursing, and David Schlundt, VU associate professor of psychology, are participating in the collaborative research project.
“Educating people to improve their health literacy and be involved in their own health plan is a core piece of what nurses do every day,” Jones said in the release. “I’m excited that we’re launching this major community-based research project incorporating Nashville General’s CHEN, as well as community advocates, key personnel and consultants. It is vital that we as a community and a society find solutions that mitigate health inequities and overcome health challenges.”
Genesco named to human rights index
Nashville-based Genesco Inc. retailer has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.
Genesco is the only local company to have landed a perfect score on the index, which measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The award marks the third consecutive year that Genesco has received a perfect score and top recognition.
Genesco is joined by more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.
"We’re honored to be recognized for the third year in a row for our commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality," Genesco President and Chief Executive Officer Mimi Vaughn said in the release. "We strive to provide an enterprise-wide inclusive and diverse culture at Genesco. We are proud of the LGBTQ+-friendly policies, benefits, DEI programs and overall responsible citizenship that our company continues to embrace and celebrate.”
HCA appoints Smith to board
HCA Healthcare has announced that its board of directors has appointed Andrea Smith as an independent director.
With her addition, the HCA Board of Directors increases from 10 to 11 members. Smith will serve as a member of HCA Healthcare’s audit and compliance committee as well as the patient safety and quality of care committee.
Smith most recently served as Bank of America’s chief administrative officer and was a member of the company’s executive management team. Previously, she led Global Human Resources, managing a global workforce of more than 285,000 employees.
"Andrea Smith’s distinguished career includes her more than thirty years of experience at one of the world’s leading financial institutions," Thomas Frist III, chairman of the board of HCA Healthcare, said in a release. "Andrea’s financial, operational and human resources experience and expertise will greatly complement HCA Healthcare’s commitment to the care and improvement of human life."
Smith holds a degree in economics from Southern Methodist University.
