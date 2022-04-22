Veteran local financial industry official Ron Samuels has retired from the board of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Samuels moved to Nashville to work for First Tennessee Bank approximately 40 years ago, later having worked for Birmingham-based Regions Bank.
Samuels helped start Avenue Bank in 2006. NBJ reports he and his team grew Avenue into a $1.2 billion lender before they sold to Pinnacle for $201.4 million in 2016.
Samuels is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.
Savage Ventures acquires peer for undisclosed sum
Nashville-based Savage Ventures, which bills itself as a hybrid venture capitalist and operator, has announced the acquisition of Rare Media.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The portfolio of brands under Rare Media will join the suite of existing portfolio companies owned and operated by Savage Ventures, including American Songwriter, Savage Media, Savage Sports and MyDrHank.
The announcement comes after Savage sold portfolio company OutKick to FOX in June 2021, less than one year after the Savage-led relaunch of the brand.
Rare Media is a 10-year-old media entity, originally developed by COX Media, with more than 15 million social followers and 40 million visitors per month at its peak.
Savage Ventures boasts $450 million in enterprise value created for its portfolio companies to date and its properties have reached 100 million people since inception, the release notes
In October 2021, Savage Ventures announced the acquisition of Neon Media to form Savage Media and anticipated opening of a new headquarter in a 5,000-square-foot production facility, currently in the final phases of construction near downtown Nashville.
“We are very selective with the projects we choose to take on, and we view the acquisition and relaunch of Rare Media as one of the largest growth opportunities we have seen,” Sam Savage, company CEO, said in the release. “We are taking on a trusted media brand focused on bringing the American people back together – with no spin – and will build upon that foundation.”
Richards & Richards head named president of trade organization
Bowman Richards, owner and president of Nashville-based secure shredding company Richards & Richards LLC, has assumed the role of president of the International Secure Information Governance & Management Association.
According to a release, Richards succeeds former president-elect Brock Miller, owner of Portland-based Shred Northwest.
Previously Richards served as chair of i-SIGMA’s conflict resolution committee, having been a member of the committee since 2018.
Richards & Richards has been a member of i-SIGMA or its predecessor organizations since 1987.
One of Richards’ primary responsibilities will be leading the search for a successor to i-SIGMA CEO Bob Johnson, who recently announced that he is retiring at the end of 2023. Johnson is the founder of NAID, a nonprofit data destruction industry organization, which merged with PRISM in 2018 to become i-SIGMA.
“Bowman is a long-established, widely respected member of i-SIGMA, and has made countless important contributions over the years,” Johnson said in the release. “I’m confident that our association will be in good hands with him as president.”
Richards & Richards began operations in 1987. The company specializes in paper shredding, hard-drive and media destruction and electronics recycling.
Cumberland Creative opens new office in The Nations
Video production company Cumberland Creative has opened a new headquarters office in The Nations at 5403 Centennial Blvd.
Founded in 2017, the company is now home to 10 employees.
“We tried to go above and beyond to make a creative space for our employees and clients to Thrive,” Kyle Bush, Cumberland Creative co-founder, said in the release. “We have begun hosting numerous events for production and marketing industry professionals to network, connect and grow and benefit from the space.”
