The Rotary Club of Nashville has announced Lauren Lane Payne and Lisa Ferrelli are now serving as president and vice president/president-elect.
Payne serves as senior vice president of philanthropy for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, and Ferrelli works as senior vice president for Bank of America.
“One thing I love about Rotary is the power of the collective. This is where leaders come together.” Payne said in a release. “We are coming out of a period like no other and our members, along with this outstanding slate of newly elected directors, will catalyze the post-quarantine momentum and help us to engage in and serve our community.
Joining Payne and Ferrelli are: treasurer, Ken Youngstead of KraftCPAs; sergeant-at-arms, Leisa Gill of LBMC; Nashville Rotary Service Trust Chair Angela Goddard, The Joe C. Davis Foundation; finance committee chair, Jim Regnier of BKD; and immediate past president, Richard Exton of Manier & Exton.
Senate Hospitality rebrands as Wellengood Partners
Nashville-based Senate Hospitality has been rebranded as Wellengood Partners.
Founded in 2002, Wellengood has developed and managed hotel and hospitality properties with buildings ranging from 80 rooms to nearly 3,000 rooms. Wellengood is managing The Westin Memphis Beale Street and will do likewise with two soon-to-be-announced resorts surrounding the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Wellengood management portfolio includes The Smokey Cigar, Whiskey Bent Saloon and Bootleggers Inn, all located in Nashville. The company is also a consultant on Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort’s development of a 725-room convention hotel.
The Wellengood senior leadership staff includes Glenn Malone, founder, president and CEO; Garrett Mathieu, partner and vice president of development and technical services; and Eddie Corley, partner and vice president of accounting and financial planning.
“The entire hospitality industry and world changed last year. Starting this new chapter as Wellengood Partners, our organization is ready to bring great new projects to dynamic markets, bringing hotel investors and lenders assets that are uniquely positioned in their respective markets to outperform our competitors,” Malone said in release.
tpmbLAW’s Marchetti earns national award
Gino Marchetti Jr., managing partner of Taylor Pigue Marchetti & Blair (tpmbLAW), has received the Richard Boyette Award from the National Foundation for Judicial Excellence for outstanding contributions to the foundation.
The NFJE’s Boyette Award recognizes individuals or corporations who demonstrate a commitment to excellence in judicial education, that show exceptional creativity and dedication in program development, excel in fundraising activities on behalf of the NFJE, and/or exemplify professionalism in promoting the case for a well-educated judiciary.
“Gino’s characteristics — empathy, transparency, humor, trustworthiness, resilience, passion and empowerment, patience, integrity, vision, and patience — are those of a true leader,” NFJE board chairman Dan Kohane said in a release. “His love for the judiciary, his love for the rule of law, his love for people are all representative of what is the best in a leader. And his love and unrivaled support for inclusion and diversity changed the direction of this organization. Gino’s inherent goodness makes him the perfect recipient for the Boyette award.”
Founded in 1954, tpmbLAW engages in general civil practice including civil litigation, corporate and governmental representation and bankruptcy and creditors’ rights.
Dill continues service with American Heart Association
The American Heart Association has announced new officers to serve on its Southeast Board of Directors for the 2020-21 fiscal year, with David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health, to continue to serve from Middle Tennessee.
Dill has been involved with the American Heart Association since 2013, serving on the local board since 2014 and as board president for two years. Additionally, he and his wife, Ashley, co- chaired the 2016 Middle Tennessee Heart Gala.
“I am honored to continue to serve on the Southeast Board of Directors of the American Heart Association,” Dill said in a release. “The American Heart Association’s dedication to improving the health and well-being of all Americans is critical work, now more than ever. I look forward to working with the board to promote cardiovascular wellness through science, education, diversity and advocacy.”
The American Heart Association Southeast region services Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.