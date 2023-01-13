Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced that Ann Peldo Cargile has been elected president of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.
According to a release, Cargile will lead more than 1,000 real estate attorneys nationwide. She is an ACREL member and fellow who previously served as president elect and vice president of the body and has chaired various committees.
Founded in 1978, ACREL offers admission by invitation only after a screening process.
Cargile is a partner in Bradley’s Nashville office and a member of the firm’s real estate practice group. She represents parties in matters involving leasing, finance and joint ventures. She is a frequent author and speaker on real estate topics and is known in the legal community for her efforts regarding Tennessee condominium law.
“Ann’s appointment as president of ACREL is a well-deserved recognition of her longstanding commitment to the organization, and we are confident that as president she will continue to provide exceptional guidance to ACREL’s nationwide members and have an impact on the real estate industry through her leadership,” Bradley Nashville office managing partner Lauren Jacques said in the release.
Fisk to launch Freeman Center via $10M in federal aid
Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University have announced the future launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center, with the facility operational, in part, with $10 million in federal funding.
According to a release, the Freeman Center will focus on supporting startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which anchors the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Meharry Boulevard.
Metro’s COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee approved in November 2022 $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to refurbish Burrus Hall, with the Metro Council approving the effort in December.
To be led by Sufyan Baksh, the center will honor the memory of Freeman, who died in June 2022 at age 57 (read here). Baksh (read more here) will serve as the center’s executive director of innovation and as a Fisk professor of business.
“Incubators are distinct ecosystems populated by curious and inquisitive entrepreneurs, free agents, programmers, designers, dreamers, angel investors, tinkerers, venture capitalists and this center marks the next stage in Nashville’s remarkable development,” Fisk University Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen said in the release. “The late Darrell Freeman knew this and he embodied everything this center is about: determination, focus and innovation. Over the next many years, students, faculty and community founders will follow in his large footsteps and launch businesses and support neighborhood growth and development.”
California Closets of Tennessee enters East Tennessee
California Closets of Tennessee has expanded to East Tennessee, with Karen Avne based in Knoxville and Emily Moskal working in Chattanooga.
According to a release, California Closets of Tennessee (which is co-based in Franklin and Nashville) won the Richmond, California-based company’s Top Franchise of the Year award in 2020 out of more than 150 showrooms throughout North and South America.
“Over the years, an increased interest in organization and maximizing functionality and style in the home, coupled with our commitment to client service and quality, has led to incredible growth for California Closets in Middle Tennessee,” Kurt Schusterman, owner of California Closets of Tennessee, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to have Karen and Emily ... [as] they represent the best of California Closets. Their presence in East Tennessee immediately creates exciting opportunities for new clients across the region.”
Schusterman in 2015 acquired California Closets of Tennessee, which began in 1998 and included rights to the business across Tennessee and North Alabama (Huntsville). Since then, the operation’s headcount in Nashville has tripled to 60 people and its revenue has grown six-fold, the release notes.
California Closets of Tennessee’s administrative offices and production facility are located at 2601 Winford Ave. (read here), with a showroom located at 420 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.