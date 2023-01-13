Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced that Ann Peldo Cargile has been elected president of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

According to a release, Cargile will lead more than 1,000 real estate attorneys nationwide. She is an ACREL member and fellow who previously served as president elect and vice president of the body and has chaired various committees.

Ann Peldo Cargile

Ann Peldo Cargile
9CE3BF15-9051-4579-8B7F-2BBE9D84BC50-1024x683.jpeg

Jens Frederiksen
Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 3.13.34 PM.png

Kurt Schusterman as seen in January 2021

