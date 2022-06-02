Buyers attempting to purchase homes for the first time could face additional hurdles if they have student loan debt.
Americans interested in becoming homebuyers may change their plans due to significant loan debt. As home prices and interest rates rise, prospective homeowners are learning that missing a student loan payment can lower their credit score. In addition, student loans may make it difficult for people to save money for a down payment.
Greater Nashville Realtors President Steve Jolly spoke with the Post about how serious the issue has become in recent years.
“College tuition is skyrocketing year after year after year, and it's going at a rate that's much higher than inflation,” Jolly said. “I just see student debt growing exponentially over the next several years, which is just going to make it harder and harder for people to afford housing. Right now, the typical student debt is about $30,000, which is a lot of time and that's a sizable down payment right there for somebody.”
Additionally, it is possible for student loan debt to hurt a buyer’s debt-to-income ratio, which can negatively affect their attempts to qualify for a mortgage loan. And people already paying towards a mortgage may struggle with homeownership as they pay back money towards student loan debt at the same time.
According to Jolly, learning about the finances of college is the key for prospective future homebuyers.
“One of the things we should do is just educate folks about these decisions to take on debt,” he said. “When going to college, students are sold on this thing that college is this great thing and it's going to fix all these problems. All you have to do is graduate and they'll make a lot of money, and that's not how it always turns out. ... For those that are already having debt, we need to find ways to consolidate and refinance and lower the rates so that these folks can pay off their monthly debt faster and easier.”
Jolly believes this could be the reason people avoid the housing market, but it shouldn’t be. He recommends people start reaching out to real estate brokers and lenders for more information.
"It's best to reach out because homes are only going to get less affordable,” he said. “I don't expect home prices to decline anytime soon, especially in the Nashville area. So, the sooner they can buy the home, the sooner they can start enjoying the appreciation and the wealth building opportunities of homeownership.”
When campaigning for president, Joe Biden made a commitment to sign a bill that would cancel $10,000 of student loans for borrowers. Since being in office, his promise has only reached some Americans.
The Biden administration has already canceled billions of dollars in outstanding loan debts for those who attended fraudulent colleges, have disabilities or went on to public service.
Despite the recent cancellation, more than 40 million borrowers remain in debt and outstanding federal loan amounts are more than $1 trillion.
