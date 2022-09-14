RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, has added veteran Nashville Realtor Anna Altic as managing broker.
According to a release, Altic will lead the agent team alongside company founder and president Larry Lipman.
Altic joins the family-owned firm with nearly 20 years of experience as a broker and real estate agent. An East Nashville resident since 2002, Altic previously worked as a broker for Village Real Estate Services before becoming managing broker and director of agent services at Parks Reality.
Altic, who serves on the Greater Nashville Realtors Board of Directors and the Tennessee Realtors Board of Directors, was among the first in Tennessee to receive the National Association of Realtors GREEN designation. Additionally, she is a graduate of the Transit Leadership Academy and was selected to attend Tennessee Realtors 2022 Leadership Academy, from which she will soon graduate.
“With almost two decades of experience in the Nashville market, [Altic] understands the current competitive landscape and can mentor our agents to continue providing unparalleled service to our clients,” Lipman said in the release. “Her passion for community and client advocacy, combined with her invaluable experience, makes her a wonderful addition to the team.”
