Nashville-based Southern Land Company has added Clay Cauble as director of acquisitions in its local office.
According to a release, Cauble joins the office, which doubles as SLC’s Southeast Region office, from Nashville-based Vastland Companies.
Cauble attended the University of Tennessee. In 2021, he received a certification in real estate economics and finance from the London School of Economics.
In addition, SLC has welcomed Tanner Johnson and Jay Sunden as directors of acquisitions in its Texas (Dallas) and Mountain (Denver) regions, respectively
The hirings come as SLC is undertaking 25 developments in 11 U.S. markets, with 18 of these being multifamily or mixed-use buildings. The buildings are valued collectively at more than $2 billion.
Since August 2021, SLC has closed on the acquisitions of four sites or assemblages for multifamily or mixed-use developments, one site for a master-planned community and one site for a luxury single-family home community.
“We have had great success with our multifamily and mixed-use communities in recent years, and it all begins with the locations and sites,” Tim Downey, SLC founder and CEO, said in the release. “We build where people want to live, and we mean that very specifically. I have tremendous confidence in the talent and experience Clay, Tanner and Jay bring to the team. They join an exceptional acquisitions group, and collectively they will help us expand even further.”
SLC’s projects located in its Southeast Region include Vertis Green Hills; Westhaven in Franklin; Society at Laurens in Charleston, South Carolina; a mixed-use high-rise building in Charlotte; and a 735-home master-planned community in Nolensville, Tennessee.
Southern Land Company operates regional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Plano, Texas; Denver; and Vallejo, California. Downey founded the company in 1986.
