Brentwood-based professional services firm LBMC announced Thursday the addition of Scott Bowman as chief operating officer and chief financial officer and Thanigs Muthu as chief information officer.

According to a release, the CIO role is new to LBMC, the original iteration of which was founded in 1984. The company is home to about 750 employees.

Scott Bowman
Thanigs Muthu