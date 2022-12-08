Brentwood-based professional services firm LBMC announced Thursday the addition of Scott Bowman as chief operating officer and chief financial officer and Thanigs Muthu as chief information officer.
According to a release, the CIO role is new to LBMC, the original iteration of which was founded in 1984. The company is home to about 750 employees.
Bowman joins the company after serving as CEO of Tennessee Extracts and replaces longtime LBMC executive John Litchfield, who has transitioned to serve as CFO of LBMC Financial Services.
Muthu previously worked as national technology leader for Deloitte, concluding a 24-year career with the company leading digital transformation with more than 800 IT professionals across four continents.
Bowman and Muthu will initially focus on a series of process-improvement projects, utilizing technological strategies to identify new business opportunities for the company, Jeff Drummonds, LBMC CEO, said in the release.
Bowman started his CPA career with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young as an auditor. He later worked for health care and manufacturing companies as a CFO and COO. His past experiences include executive positions at Currie Medical Specialties Inc., Med Quist/Spheris (now 3M HIS) and Wheelhouse LLC.
Bowman holds accounting degrees from the University of Tennessee.
Muthu joined Deloitte as a programmer and focuses on leveraging technology for business growth.
Muthu has engineering degrees from Bharathiyar University, Government College of Technology in Coimbatore, India. In addition, he received a Master of Business Administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
“As LBMC continues to grow and we look to our future, Scott and Thanigs bring specific skills to our company that will focus on improving our efficiency and operations and finding opportunities to enhance our technological capabilities that will benefit our internal team and produce excellent results for our clients,” Drummonds said in the release.
LBMC serves approximately 10,000 clients and, in addition to Brentwood, operates offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Charlotte.