Regional accounting and consulting firm LBMC has added two new shareholders — one in Nashville and one in Chattanooga.
The new Nashville shareholder is Brian Marynowitz, who practices in LBMC’s transaction advisory services group. He joined the firm in 2017.
According to a release, his work is focused on financial due diligence for transactions. The practice “experienced exponential growth despite the pandemic,” the release noted.
After graduating with a master’s degree in accounting from North Carolina State University, Marynowitz worked with Pricewaterhouse Coopers for more than eight years in Florida.
In Chattanooga, the new LBMC shareholder is Nicole Jeppesen, who works on tax compliance and planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. She joined LBMC in 2015.
“Having the depth of expertise with leaders like Nicole and Brian is critical in serving our clients at a high level,” LBMC CEO Jeff Drummonds said in the release. “Nicole and Brian have proven their dedication to clients and team members alike during a challenging time for all, and I am proud to call them our newest shareholders.”
