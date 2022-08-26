Brentwood-based professional services firm LBMC has named David Frederick as senior manager in its wealth advisory practice and Dennis Metzler as leader of its international tax practice.

Both will be based locally, with the positions new to the accounting and advisory firm, according to a release.

David Frederick
Dennis Metzler

