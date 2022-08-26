Brentwood-based professional services firm LBMC has named David Frederick as senior manager in its wealth advisory practice and Dennis Metzler as leader of its international tax practice.
Both will be based locally, with the positions new to the accounting and advisory firm, according to a release.
Frederick has more than 15 years of experience in complex wealth and estate planning, business succession, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence and business restructuring — both as in-house counsel and as a practicing attorney.
Frederick holds a juris doctorate and LL.M. degree in taxation from Washington University School of Law and earned his Master of Science degree in economic history from the London School of Economics.
Frederick serves as an adjunct professor at Washington University, teaching law and economics, economic history and American legal history for the past 14 years.
Metzler brings more than 30 years of public accounting and U.S. international tax compliance and consulting experience to LBMC. His background includes work with U.S. domestic and international tax planning via entity selection, CFC planning, branch structuring, cross-border debt financing, treaty optimization, and the development of merger/acquisition and repatriation strategies.
Metzler frequently analyzes the use of debt instruments and capital structures designed to enhance the tax efficiency of cross-border investments. He has experience working with clients in the manufacturing technology and media/sports entertainment sectors, as well as private equity.
“LBMC stands out in our industry because of our commitment to client service and best-in-class expertise to provide solutions to our clients,” Jeff Drummonds, LBMC CEO, said in the release. “We do this by attracting high-performing talent who help us evolve as our clients’ needs change. Bringing in national tax experts like David and Dennis is vital for the future of the firm as we expand in the high net wealth and international tax space, especially with the complex tax and compliance issues coming in the future.”
LBMC works with more than 10,000 clients nationwide. Its services includes tax, audit and assurance, transaction advisory, cyber risk services, litigation and valuation, healthcare consulting, data insights, growth and innovation, staffing and HR outsourcing, technology solutions, financial outsourcing and procurement, and high net wealth planning and management for family offices and individuals.
With more than 750 employees, the company has offices in (in addition to Brentwood) Knoxville, Chattanooga and Charlotte.
