Houston-based talent management agency Trend Management will open a Nashville office in late summer and has tapped a member of a well-known local family to oversee it.
Founded in 2019 and led by CEO Ted Raad, Trend Management focuses its talent roster upon influencers and creators in the lifestyle, fashion and entertainment sectors, according to a release. It is home to about 50 employees.
The release notes McKenna Monk will serve as senior talent manager of the five-person office, which will be located at Nashville Warehouse in Wedgewood-Houston. A Nashville native who attended Ensworth High School and holds a degree in accounting from the University of Alabama, Monk is the granddaughter of the late Charlie Monk. The latter, known as “The Mayor of Music Row,” founded Country Radio Seminar and worked in various capacities in the music industry before his death in December 2022 at age 84 (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
McKenna Monk’s mother is Capucine Monk, founder of arts and lifestyle consultancy PRoj&ct GiRL. One of her uncles is alternative musician Collin Wade Monk.
“I'm excited to bring the talented Trend Management team to an amazing city and my hometown,” McKenna Monk said in the release. “I feel lucky to have grown up here and to have learned the ropes of the entertainment industry from my grandfather. I think he wouldn't have it any other way than for me to be back in Nashville.”
Trend represents about 70 clients. Its talent roster includes, among other, internet personality and entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill, actress and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, and Nashville lifestyle influencers Alexa Anglin, Caleigh Ryan (the wife of country music artist HARDY) and viral TikTok creator and comedian Danae Hays.