McKenna

Members of the Trend Management team, with McKenna Monk pictured at center

 Courtesy of Trend Management

Houston-based talent management agency Trend Management will open a Nashville office in late summer and has tapped a member of a well-known local family to oversee it.

Founded in 2019 and led by CEO Ted Raad, Trend Management focuses its talent roster upon influencers and creators in the lifestyle, fashion and entertainment sectors, according to a release. It is home to about 50 employees.