Kay Louise Snyder Simmons — a veteran fundraiser who worked with Vanderbilt University, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and Montgomery Bell Academy, among others — died Friday after an extended struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy.
She was 72.
According to a release, Simmons was born in Louisville and attended Assumption High School and Seneca High School, from which she graduated in 1967. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations in 1971 from the University of Kentucky.
In addition to VU, MBA and the Community Foundation, Simmons served as a development officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, the VU School of Law, University School of Nashville and Metro Nashville Public Schools. She was the founding executive director of the Canby Robinson Society at VUMC and sat on the dean’s council at the university’s law school.
Although not an educator by training or profession, Simmons was elected by the USN board to serve as interim head of school for the 1990-91 academic year.
In 2003, Simmons became the founding executive director of the Nashville Alliance for Public Education, now known as the Nashville Public Education Foundation. She worked in 2007-08 as the special assistant to the director of Metro Nashville Public Schools. From 2009-12, she served on the board of directors of Metropolitan Nashville Board of Public Education, representing District 9.
Simmons served various nonprofit and government boards and commissions, including The LandTrust for Tennessee, Greenways for Nashville, the Metro Greenways Commission, the International Storytelling Center, the Maddox Charitable Fund, the Adventure Science Center, Metro Parks and Recreation, Metro Historical Commission, the vestry of Christ Church Cathedral, and accreditation committees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
Preceded in death by her parents, William Riley Snyder and Edith LaVerne Wulf Snyder of Louisville, Simmons is survived by her husband, Keith; three children, Jennifer Simmons McGugin (Daniel), Lauren Kay Simmons Beem (Brian), and Barton William Simmons (Hayley); multiple grandchildren; sisters Susan Snyder Moremen of Louisville and Pat Snyder (Bobby Garfinkle) of Nashville; and brothers Tom Snyder (Cathy) of Nashville and Don Snyder of Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to USN, Greenways for Nashville and/or the Nashville Public Education Foundation.
A private burial will be held at Larkspur Conservation Natural Burial Grounds. A burial liturgy will be offered on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral. Visitation will be held at the Simmons home, 1112 Park Ridge Drive, on Nov. 20 from 3-6 p.m. and at the church at 12:30 on Sunday preceding the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.