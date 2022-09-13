Engel & Völkers Nashville has named John Clayton president.
A native Nashvillian, Clayton began work in the real estate industry in 2008 at Broker South as a Realtor and property manager, according to a release.
Engel & Völkers Nashville has named John Clayton president.
A native Nashvillian, Clayton began work in the real estate industry in 2008 at Broker South as a Realtor and property manager, according to a release.
Clayton replaces Neal Clayton (John’s father), who remains with Engel & Völkers Nashville as CEO.
Clayton is a recipient of the Greater Nashville Realtors Association Life Member Gold Awards of Excellence from 2013-17 and Diamond Elite in 2018 for transaction volume. He is a Leadership GNAR graduate, Sterling R RPAC major investor and past Greater Nashville Realtors board member from 2015-18.
A graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in consumer affairs, Clayton also served at the state level as a Tennessee Association of Realtors convention committee member since 2013 and was the 2014 TAR sergeant at arms.
“John … was given tremendous responsibility and earned the respect of those who worked alongside him,” Neal Clayton, who founded Neal Clayton Realtors in 1981 and aligned with Engel & Völkers in 2019, said in the release. “He continues to display his passion and competence for the real estate industry and his love for the Nashville community.”
Engel & Völkers offers approximately 12,000 real estate professionals working in more than 30 countries. The Nashville office is home to six employees and about 50 real estate advisors.
