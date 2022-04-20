Bristol Development Group has announced veteran principal and CEO Charles Carlisle is stepping aside from his daily leadership role.
According to a release, newly appointed CEO Bryan Jacobs and Chief Investment Officer David Hanchrow will jointly oversee the Franklin-based company as senior partners.
Jacobs has been with Bristol for 18 years, most recently as chief financial officer.
Hanchrow has worked in the apartment development industry for 32 years, having been with Bristol since October 1999. He leads site selection, acquisition and asset disposition for the company.
Relatedly, Nahshon Roth, previously with US Bank, succeeds Jacobs as CFO, the release notes.
Carlisle, who served as CEO for 14 years, will remain with Bristol as a principal.
Bristol Development Group was founded in 1999 by the late Dan Daniel, Ashlyn Meneguzzi and Sam Yeager. After Daniel died in 2019, Meneguzzi and Yeager continued guiding Bristol as founding principals.
“We’ve tried to be very consistent with who we are and how we run our company,” Meneguzzi said in the release. “We managed through a recession and we lost a founding partner. But because we had an experienced and consistent team, we were able to navigate through these rough waters. David has been a part of that, Bryan’s been a part of that, and they’ll carry that forward into the future.”
Bristol has been the lead developer in seven states involving 46 projects with a collective more than 11,000 units and a value of more than $1.7 billion. The company’s current development pipeline is valued at a combined $400 million.
In addition to Franklin and Nashville, Bristol has developed sites with multi-unit residential buildings in Jacksonville, Huntsville, Louisville, Knoxville and Richmond.
