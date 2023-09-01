Nashville’s Icon Entertainment & Hospitality — which owns the Johnny Cash Museum and live magic venue House of Cards, among others — has announced several promotions upper-tier management, including a new co-chief executive officer and a chief financial officer.
According to a release, the appointments are effective immediately and are as follows: Will Miller from chief operating officer to co-CEO; Lillian Jennings from director of compliance to executive vice president, corporate compliance; Blake Miller from director of restaurants to executive vice president, hospitality properties; Montanna Oliphant from office manager to executive assistant; and Dyer McCall from controller to chief financial officer.
Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment & Hospitality co-CEO and co-founder with wife Shannon Miller, said a recent re-branding for Icon — undertaken to better represent the company’s primary focus of food and beverage operations — yielded the need for the personnel moves.
Blake Miller and Will Miller are the sons of Bill and Shannon.
“These promotions will provide all of our operations with a more efficient framework in which to operate,” he said. “We are very excited about the unlimited future growth of Icon with these exceptional talents along with our other executives at the helm.”
The moves come a bit more than one year after Icon named Ryan Cowell as president (read here).
Icon Entertainment & Hospitality Icon also owns Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie's Honky Tonk, Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ, Skull's Rainbow Room, Sinatra Bar & Lounge and The Southern Turf Lofts. The businesses operate from downtown Nashville buildings with a collective more than 110,000 square feet.