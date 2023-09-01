Nashville’s Icon Entertainment & Hospitality — which owns the Johnny Cash Museum and live magic venue House of Cards, among others — has announced several promotions upper-tier management, including a new co-chief executive officer and a chief financial officer.

Icon

Clockwise from upper left: Will Miller, Lillian Jennings, Dyer McCall, Montanna Oliphant and Blake Miller

According to a release, the appointments are effective immediately and are as follows: Will Miller from chief operating officer to co-CEO; Lillian Jennings from director of compliance to executive vice president, corporate compliance; Blake Miller from director of restaurants to executive vice president, hospitality properties; Montanna Oliphant from office manager to executive assistant; and Dyer McCall from controller to chief financial officer.