Nashville-based development company CA South announced Monday that Fiona Haulter is joining the company as chief operating officer.

According to a release, the 20-year veteran of the local commercial real estate industry arrives from Brentwood-based GBT Realty Corp., at which she worked on the company’s efforts related to One22One, Parke West, Eden House, The Sinclair, Midtown’s Beaman site and River North.

Fiona Haulter