Nashville-based development company CA South announced Monday that Fiona Haulter is joining the company as chief operating officer.
According to a release, the 20-year veteran of the local commercial real estate industry arrives from Brentwood-based GBT Realty Corp., at which she worked on the company’s efforts related to One22One, Parke West, Eden House, The Sinclair, Midtown’s Beaman site and River North.
Haulter, who is filling a role previously held by Kevin Holst, will oversee operations and development projects, focusing particularly on land entitlement, permitting and planning large projects.
Specifically, Haulter will spearhead CA South’s largest project to date, to unfold in East Nashville along the Cumberland River. Details and images of that future mixed-use development (read more here) have not been released.
Prior to serving as a senior vice president at GBT Realty, Haulter held roles at both CBRE and Gresham Smith.
Haulter is a graduate of Indiana University with a master’s degree in business administration and a graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.
A licensed professional engineer and a LEED accredited professional, Haulter was named the 2012 Developing Leader of the Year in the non-broker category by the Middle Tennessee Chapter of NAIOP.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Fiona to our team,” Meg Aubale Epstein, CA South CEO, said in the release. “She is a powerhouse and is going to do very big things here. We’re playing the long game and believe the future of Nashville has never been brighter.”