Metro and its Industrial Development Board in October commenced an agreement to shell out up to $50 million to the developers of the Century Farms area of South Nashville.
The IDB plans to issue one or more series of bonds totaling as much as $50 million appropriated from Metro’s Special Assessment revenues — one dollar generated per $100 of assessed value of any real property targeted in an assessment of all properties in the so-called “center city area” of South Nashville. The bonds will be issued by way of the terms of a trust indenture between the IDB and Regions Bank in an agreement that has been in the works since 2017 but is the fruit of Mayor Karl Dean-era efforts to revitalize an area once commercially dependent on a mall that failed.
"Metro will receive the money raised from the [IDB's] bonds. Metro will reimburse the developer for the agreed-upon infrastructure costs," explained At-Large Councilmember Bob Mendes, former chair of the Budget and Finance Committee. "To repay the bond debt, all real estate in the [central business improvement district] will pay the tax surcharge. That surcharge money will go to the IDB to repay the bond debt."
This retroactively finances the construction of infrastructure for Century Farms, a 330-acre, mixed-use development to comprise, once completed retail, restaurant, multifamily residential, office and entertainment spaces. Councilmember Joy Styles — in whose District 32 the revitalization is now well underway — told the Post Century Farms is slated to add Chipotle, First Watch and Panera Bread soon. Developers have already made headway with nine future apartment complexes going up on 14 acres acquired over the summer by a Charlotte-based private equity firm, which is already 75 percent leased. The same firm will soon break ground on a second set of apartments within the development. Nashville SC has also snagged 15 acres within the footprint for its imminent soccer training facility, the construction of which has already begun. At the core of the site, construction is also about to begin on 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant spaces beneath residential units.
“The developers, Oldacre McDonald, made the initial investment in Century Farms through infrastructure: connections to I-24 and the diverging diamond, working with TDOT, surface streets throughout the site and water connections,” Styles said.
The agreement compensates developers for the construction of Century Farms Parkway, which stretches south from Hickory Hollow Parkway to Cane Ridge Road; William Turner Parkway, which extends from the interchange to also reach Cane Ridge Road; the completion of Cane Ridge Parkway such that it continues to Century Farms Parkway and the completion of a connection of Old Franklin Road to the Interstate 24 East interchange modification at Hickory Hollow Parkway. Spearheaded by the Green Hills-based developer of the Nashville West shopping center, Oldacre McDonald, the Century Farms development, to be completed by approximately 2023, is the product of a rarely used designation by ordinance: a central business improvement district, or CBID.
By way of the Special Assessment Act, state law authorizes municipalities to designate areas under their jurisdiction as business improvement districts, levy a special property assessment on the entirety of the district and then use the revenues that come from it plus debt service on those bonds to retroactively fund the costs of public infrastructure projects that benefit the target area. This so-called SoNa (South Nashville) CBID agreement uniquely requires the developer to invest first via the extra tax dollars and see repayment from the city on a 15-year timeline starting in October via bond revenue. While Century Farms is expected to reach completion in two to three years, the city collects an extra dollar per $100 of assessed property value on all real estate within the designated improvement district.
This marks only the third use of the financing method since its inception, according to Styles. The development project itself is overseen by a committee, which includes Oldacre McDonald representatives, newly elected Franklin Alderman Jason Potts and Styles herself, among others. The board was necessitated by the use of this uncommon agreement.
“After years of being a vibrant and popular area because of the mall, its slow and steady closure affected development in Antioch,” Styles said. “We became a retail and food desert.”
Opposite the remnant of the Hickory Hollow properties relative to I-24, the William Turner Farm sold to Oldacre McDonald after the demise of the area made it a cheap opportunity zone. The developers have organized community meetings and are already guaranteeing several of the types of businesses residents requested to see.
(0) comments
