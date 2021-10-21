Per Metro Law Director Wally Dietz's recommendation, Metro Council opted to settle a property damage lawsuit with two local companies for less than its claim at close to $300,000.
Metro Council approved on Oct. 19 a proposal sponsored by new Budget and Finance Committee Chair Burkley Allen to settle a property damage claim for the 2017 collision of a barge now owned by Bowling Green-based Hines Furlong Line Inc. with a floating dock owned by the city and located near the point at which First Avenue and Lower Broadway T-intersect. The resolution allows the Metro Law Department to “compromise” in accordance with an attached letter of recommendation to do so from Dietz.
The dock, managed by Metro Department of Parks and Recreation, suffered irreparable damage to six of its concrete modules and steel gangway ramp. Further damage was also dealt to cables that hold said modules and steel stiff arms that effectually anchor the dock ashore. The Parks Department also missed out on moorage fees to the tune of an estimated $33,000 as a result of the incident.
"There's no excuse for us leaving dilapidated infrastructure lying in a heap while we await a legal settlement," Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell, whose district includes the riverbank, said. "This isn't deferred maintenance; this is neglect. I hope we prioritize and accelerate reconstruction now that the settlement is final."
Dietz’s recommended figure at which to settle Metro’s claim aims for only half the difference between the city’s claim and the two companies’ assessment of the replacement costs and depreciation of the dock since the incident. Midway between the two is a replacement cost valuation of $263,000 for the dock and an additional $22,000 for the lost moorage fees.
The pilot of the James H. Hunter towboat — owned and operated by Green Hills-based Hunter Marine Transport, Inc. who is named in the suit alongside Hines Furlong Line — turned too sharply on the Cumberland River and thereby lost control of its barge in tow, which then sailed into Metro Parks’ floating dock, severely damaging it.
Hines Furlong Line acquired Marine Transport Inc. in January 2018 and purchased the James H. Hunter along with it. Allen’s resolution accepted and appropriated the $285,000 into the General Fund.
Hines Furlong has operated as a family business in the inland river transportation sector for about 135 years, currently under the leadership of Kent Furlong, president and CEO. Ron Hunter, former owner of Hunter Marine Transport, was a frequent business partner of Furlong’s before the June 2017 incident and Hines Furlong’s acquisition of Hunter Marine and the James H. Hunter vessel seven months thereafter.
More recently, another barge from Hines Furlong’s barge fleeting facility broke loose during the March 3 tornadoes of 2020 and collided with the privately-owned dock of Nashville resident Bobby Campbell and dealt $21,000 worth of damage. At the time, Furlong said a tornado came into direct contact with their facility and sent the barges afloat downstream, which he maintains his company could not have controlled while adding that the breakaway barges were not owned by Hines Furlong.
