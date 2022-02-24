San Francisco-based Raydiant, which provides digital menu display technology and other in-location marketing services, is growing, and part of that growth is focused on Nashville.
The company recently announced that it had raised $30 million in a Series B round and hired a new chief product officer, chief revenue officer, vice president of marketing and chief of staff.
The announcement further included plans to open new offices in Nashville, Vancouver and New York City this year, accounting for 200 additional employees (more than 300 percent staff growth, the company noted).
A spokesperson said the plan is to open the Nashville office within three months and hire between 30 and 45 people locally this year with a focus on sales and customer success.
According to company materials, Raydiant clients include Chick-fil-A, Wahlburgers and Red Bull. Investors include 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Mark Wahlberg Investments and Bloomberg Beta.
