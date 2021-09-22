Two Nashville-area companies have laid off a collective 83 employees, according to Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development documents.
Specifically, Nashville-based John W. McDougall Company Inc., a metal fabrication company, has permanently laid off 51 workers. The workers are represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
John W. McDougall Company was founded in 1938 and has sister companies in Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Ft. Worth. The company’s portfolio includes work on the Music City Center, KFC Yum Center in Louisville, FedEx Forum in Memphis and Pro Football Hall of Fame building in Canton, Ohio.
Similarly, Lebanon-based freight shipping and trucking company Ervin Express has permanently ceased operations, resulting in the laying off of 32 employees. A collective bargaining agreement did not represent the workers.
The Ervin Express website offers few details but does note the company has worked with Amazon.
