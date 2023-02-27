Officials with Dongwha Electrolyte USA Inc. announced Monday the company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing operations Clarksville, a $70 million effort expected to yield 68 jobs.

According to a release, the Montgomery County facility will be located on Guthrie Highway and will “better position” Dongwha to serve electric vehicle lithium battery producers across the Southeast while also supporting customer demand for electrolyte and other electronic materials.