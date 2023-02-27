Officials with Dongwha Electrolyte USA Inc. announced Monday the company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing operations Clarksville, a $70 million effort expected to yield 68 jobs.
According to a release, the Montgomery County facility will be located on Guthrie Highway and will “better position” Dongwha to serve electric vehicle lithium battery producers across the Southeast while also supporting customer demand for electrolyte and other electronic materials.
The announcement follows a November 2022 announcement that Seoul-based LG Chem will invest $3.2 billion in an electric vehicle battery factory in Clarksville (read here).
Dongwha Electrolyte USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Seoul investment holding company Dongwha Enterprise Co. Ltd.
“We are enthusiastic to participate in this journey of achieving 50-percent of electric vehicle shares by 2030 together with our customers in North America,” SiJoon Lee, group CEO of Dongwha Electrolyte USA Inc., said in the release. “The 80,000 tons of electrolyte capacity will provide the best electrochemical technologies into the market to achieve this goal. We appreciate the strong support from the State of Tennessee and Montgomery County to realize this investment.”
South Korea represents one of Tennessee’s top 10 countries for foreign direct investment, with South Korean companies having invested $5.4 billion and employing more than 6,600 people across the state.
Since 2017, companies have pledged to create more than 12,000 new jobs and invested approximately $16 billion in the state through EV-related projects.
Government incentives for the project were not disclosed. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development since 2019 has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,800 job commitments and $4.4 billion in capital investment, according to TNDEC Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.