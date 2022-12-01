Shoals Technologies Group CEO Jason Whitaker is stepping down early next year, the Sumner County-based solar and electric vehicle infrastructure manufacturer announced Wednesday.
Whitaker, whose departure is related to unspecified health reasons, will stay on in an advisory capacity through mid-March and remain on the board during the transition period. Board chair Brad Forth and executive search firm Spencer Stuart are conducting a search for a replacement.
“We are grateful to Jason for his contributions to Shoals over his 13-year tenure with the company, and we appreciate his continued commitment while we identify his replacement,” Forth said in a release. “The significant investments we have made in people and processes over the past several years leave us well prepared for a transition. Shoals’ business has never been stronger, and I am confident we will be able to attract top talent to the company.”
Whitaker said he was proud to leave Shoals “in the best position it has ever been.”
Shoals was founded in 1996 and builds equipment used for solar storage and electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals’ early 2021 IPO, which brought in more than $2 billion, was touted as the largest ever in the solar sector. Company shares closed at $28.94 Wednesday, up from an April post-IPO low of just below $10.
The company’s CFO, Philip Garton, stepped down earlier this year.
Shoals also informed regulators Wednesday that company founder Dean Solon plans to sell most of his Class A shares in the company.