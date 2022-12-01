Shoals debuts with biggest-ever solar IPO

Jason Whitaker

Shoals Technologies Group CEO Jason Whitaker is stepping down early next year, the Sumner County-based solar and electric vehicle infrastructure manufacturer announced Wednesday.

Whitaker, whose departure is related to unspecified health reasons, will stay on in an advisory capacity through mid-March and remain on the board during the transition period. Board chair Brad Forth and executive search firm Spencer Stuart are conducting a search for a replacement.