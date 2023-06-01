Packers Sanitation Services Inc. has laid off 71 employees at a Goodlettsville Tyson Foods facility following the Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaning company’s recent legal and vendor woes.
In early May, the Associated Press reported that because PSSI had been found to have employed — in violation of federal child labor laws — more than 100 juveniles to help sanitize potentially dangerous meat-cutting equipment, the company lost contracts with Cargill, Tyson Foods and JBS.
A document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor notes the layoffs at the Goodlettsville facility are permanent and the result of a “contract cessation.” Packers Sanitation Services operates at 201 Cartwright St. in a facility seemingly primarily used by Tyson Foods.
PSSI officials could not be reached for comment.
The AP reports the U.S. Department of Labor investigation into PSSI hiring practices became public in fall 2022. Federal investigators confirmed that children as young as 13 had been working for PSSI at 13 plants in Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.
In February, federal officials announced PSSI would pay a $1.5 million fine and reform its hiring practices (read more here).
Based in Kieler, Wis., Packer Sanitation Services bills itself as a food safety and sanitation company home to about 17,000 employees working in 500 locations. PSSI operates at multiple facilities in Tennessee, including in Knoxville and Memphis.
My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.