Packers Sanitation Services Inc. has laid off 71 employees at a Goodlettsville Tyson Foods facility following the Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaning company’s recent legal and vendor woes.

In early May, the Associated Press reported that because PSSI had been found to have employed — in violation of federal child labor laws — more than 100 juveniles to help sanitize potentially dangerous meat-cutting equipment, the company lost contracts with Cargill, Tyson Foods and JBS.

