Chris Caputo, an attorney in Nashville, is vice chair of Baker Donelson’s construction group and leads its manufacturing initiative.
One focus of that work is in the electric vehicle industry, which is seeing significant growth in Nashville as automakers and their suppliers set up new plants and convert existing production lines.
Among the EV efforts Caputo and Baker Donelson colleagues have worked on is LG Chem’s battery facility in Clarksville, billed as the largest foreign direct investment project in the state’s history. The firm also works with EV industry clients seeking access to federal, state and local incentives while navigating regulatory issues.
How does the presence of major automakers in Tennessee like Ford, Volkswagen and Nissan affect the electric vehicle battery industry in the state?
As we all know by now, supply chains can be fragile, and [Original Equipment Manufacturers] like to have major suppliers located near their assembly plants. Consequently, the presence of various OEMs in the state creates an advantage for Tennessee in attracting EV battery manufacturers, and those battery manufacturers will require their own suppliers to be located nearby.
What are the downstream effects of EV battery projects popping up? What other types of businesses spring up around them?
As EV battery and battery component projects are built and come online, the communities in which they are located will need to accommodate hundreds, if not thousands, of new workers. Clarksville, for example, is in the midst of a boom that will require infrastructure and amenities for manufacturing workers who want to live close to the factories that employ them. I anticipate seeing new roads, housing developments, shopping centers and restaurants. This is phenomenon that I would expect to see repeated in any of the municipalities that are successfully attracting foreign direct investment.
What are the biggest hurdles to establishing EV battery operations in the state, and how can businesses in the industry get ahead of them?
The state is in some respects a victim of its own success. The more businesses that it attracts, the greater the competition will be for skilled workers. This challenge was not created by the rapid expansion of the EV industry, but the EV trend will add to the already tight labor force. The state collaborates well with private industry in establishing training programs so that students can move seamlessly into the manufacturing jobs that are being created, but the challenge nevertheless exists. More specific to the EV industry, operating an EV battery plant requires a significant amount of water and energy, and many communities are not equipped to host more than one major factory. Utility infrastructure improvements will be needed on a continuous basis, including enhancements to the power supply. The state is going to need to embrace innovation on that front.
Most of these projects seem to be in outlying counties. How does the industry affect the business community in Nashville?
Nashville benefits from the expansion of the EV industry in the same way that the communities outside Nashville benefit from their proximity to the city. The companies flocking to the Nashville area, and their employees who are relocating here, need service providers like banks and insurance brokers. Nashville will increasingly be a draw to these employees for recreation and entertainment. Vendors, suppliers and clients of the new manufacturers coming to the area will likely pass through Nashville during their visits and spend money here. The growth of the EV industry in surrounding counties will absolutely be a net plus for the city.