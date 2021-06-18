Nissan has promoted Keri Floyd Kelly to serve as director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Kelly was most recently senior manager in the Americas diversity office at the auto manufacturer.
A Tennessee State University graduate, Kelly started at Nissan as an accountant. She later earned an MBA degree from Vanderbilt University and joined the executive team at local aerospace software company L3 ForceX. She later rejoined Nissan.
"I live by the mantras of ‘Do what is right' and ‘Be boldly you,'” Kelly said in a release. "I'm stepping into this critical role at a critical time in society. I am enthusiastic to continue the DEI initiatives of Nissan and to be a part of a team that inspires and influences lasting change, respect and appreciation for our differences."
In the role, Kelly is responsible for steering the Nissan's executive and advisory diversity councils, sustaining relationships with civic and community organizations and developing diversity and inclusion initiatives at the company.
"Keri's experience and leadership make her the right person for this very important position," Nissan Americas chair Jeremie Papin said in a release. "With Keri's expertise, we will continue to strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of Nissan's business and meaningfully advance our culture."
