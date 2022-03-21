Franklin-based Nissan North America is making a number of changes to its U.S. management team. The changes are part of the automaker’s Nissan Next and Nissan Ambition 2030 plans and are effective April 1.
Jeff Pope, currently group vice president for Infiniti Americas, has been named division vice president for dealer network development and customer quality for Nissan and Infiniti in the U.S. and Canada. He succeeds David Kershaw, who is retiring.
Kim Less, currently director for aftersales supply chain management, has been promoted to vice president for aftersales, replacing Michael Soutter, who was appointed to a position with Japan-based parent company Nissan Motor Company.
In the research and development department, Yasuhiro Azuma has been named vice president for vehicle program engineering. Previously, he was chief vehicle engineer in the Infiniti segment.
Hiroki Sasaki has been named vice president for platform and technology engineering. Sasaki formerly was vice president for R&D and external affairs at Nissan China Investment Co.
Kent O’Hara is returning to the United States in the new role of president of 4R Energy, responsible for managing the recycling of electric vehicle batteries. Previously, he was senior vice president for global aftersales at Nissan Motor Company. In the new position, he reports to Nissan Americas chair Jérémie Papin.
Jason Menges in the legal department has also been promoted. His new title is vice president and general counsel for North America. He most recently was director and assistant general counsel for regulatory and product safety.
Nissan made several other moves around the U.S., though the positions are not based in Nashville.
